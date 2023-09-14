Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Proactive Information Governance

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have become hot topics, particularly in the wake of civil unrest in 2020. Investors increasingly demand that businesses disclose data demonstrating DEI. Tweet this

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion have become hot topics, particularly in the wake of civil unrest in 2020," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Investors increasingly demand that businesses disclose data demonstrating DEI."

Data Plays Key Role in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

"Therefore, data practitioners and stakeholders need to use information governance best practices to ensure high quality data. This includes promoting accessibility of data while protecting privacy. It also involves paying special attention to metadata and working to build data literacy across the organization."

Balance Accessibility with Privacy

"Effective decision-making requires that DEI stakeholders have access to quality data. Various factors influence data accessibility. For instance, decision makers must be able to locate relevant data. They must also have the necessary permissions in place to view and share that data appropriately."

Metadata Management is Critical

"To use data to drive diversity and inclusion, data practitioners need information about the data. This metadata can include information about the type of data involved, how and when the data was collected, and its intended purpose and audience. Metadata can also include data classifications such as sensitivity labels."

Promote Data Literacy and Education

"For employees across the organization to access, interpret and communicate data effectively and ethically, they need to know how to properly use and understand data. Thus, an important aspect of a well-rounded information governance strategy involves ensuring data literacy at all levels. This proves especially important in relation to promoting DEI."

Strengthen Information Governance with Expert Help

Implementing an information governance strategy that supports diversity, equity and inclusion involves a host of factors. Whether improving data security, protecting data privacy, fine-tuning metadata management, or building a data literacy program, organizations can turn to the information governance experts at Messaging Architects.

