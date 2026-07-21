Support for Grieving Children Expands to Utah County and Southern Utah

"1 in 15 children in Utah will experience the death of a parent or sibling before age 18," said John Gold, Executive Director of The Sharing Place. "For over 30 years, we've supported Salt Lake County families, and in recent years expanded to serve Utah County with our Pleasant Grove location." Post this

About the program

Children and teens meet in age-appropriate groups that emphasize acknowledging feelings, connecting with peers who are grieving, and expressing emotions through art, play, and guided discussion.

Parents and guardians meet concurrently for support, to share their own experiences, and to learn how grief may affect their child's behavior and school life.

The Sharing Place emphasizes that there is no set timeline for grief; common responses in children include anxiety, anger, frequent crying, difficulty concentrating, physical complaints, and school disruption.

• Chris Chytraus, The Sharing Place founder, recently spoke about the program: https://www.storiesbyus.org/story/view/I6yOY

Locations and access Since 2019 TSP has expanded to serve families from four locations: Millcreek, Taylorsville, Utah County, and now Washington County. The first step to joining a group is a consultation appointment. No family is turned away for financial reasons.

"This place has been an absolute gift for me and my children- a place where you can talk about grief and not feel alone." — Parent

If you believe a support group is right for your child or family, please visit The Sharing Place online or contact the local office to schedule a consultation.

How you can help

Volunteer: Trained volunteers attend sessions twice per month and complete an all-day training that prepares them to listen and support children in grief.

Donate: Nearly all funding comes from donations. Private gifts made the new St. George location possible.

To learn how to help, by volunteering, donating, or referring families, visit our website: https://www.thesharingplace.org

No Child Should Grieve Alone.

Media Contact

Heather Lundgren, The Sharing Place, 1 385-507-0689, [email protected], https://www.thesharingplace.org/

SOURCE The Sharing Place