Support Innovative and Inclusive Education at Downtown Napa's Blue Oak School

"We are thrilled to celebrate our growth and partnerships with the Napa Valley community through events like The Golden Hour Gala," says Jon Fulk, Head of School. "Together, we are shaping an inclusive and innovative educational future."

"Blue Oak School is a vibrant community that nurtures curiosity, fosters critical thinking, and values diverse perspectives," says Etta Williams, Blue Oak School's Director of Advancement. "We are dedicated to empowering students with the skills and confidence to engage meaningfully with the world, fostering a lifelong love of learning and a deep sense of connection to their community."

The Golden Hour Gala will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 5-10 pm at the breathtaking di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. Guests will enjoy an elegant, seated dinner catered by Oak Avenue Catering, paired with exceptional Napa Valley wines hand-selected by local vintners—many of whom are Blue Oak parents. The evening's highlights include a live auction led by Emmy Award-winning radio and TV personality Liam Mayclem, featuring extraordinary wines, exclusive culinary experiences, and luxurious travel packages. Tickets are available now: www.blueoakauction.com

"The Golden Hour Gala celebrates our shared dedication to progressive education and its transformative impact on Napa Valley families," says Rachel Kokko, 2025 Auction Chair for Blue Oak School. "I am honored to lead this year's efforts for our Napa community."

Founded in 2002 by two local families, Blue Oak School is a progressive, nondenominational TK-8 institution situated in downtown Napa. Serving nearly 200 students from Napa and surrounding counties, the school recently expanded to include a new TK early education program and a state-of-the-art middle school campus across from the lower school on Polk Street. The new facility includes:

An 11,450-square-foot academic building with eight classrooms





A 10,000-square-foot gymnasium with indoor athletic courts and theater capability





A culinary arts teaching kitchen

As Blue Oak School continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its mission to inspire independent thinking and lifelong learning through real-world experiences. As the only progressive school in Napa Valley accredited by the California Association of Independent Schools, Blue Oak proudly aligns with the national Progressive Education Network.

Admissions for the 2025 – 2026 School Year

Blue Oak School is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year. The school welcomes families who value intellectual curiosity and diversity. Learn more by attending an upcoming open house or admissions tour:

Open Houses: Sunday, January 12 and Sunday, March 16 from 9:00-11:00 am

and from Financial Aid and Application Deadline: Friday, January 31

TK/K Applicant Playdate: Saturday, February 8 , from 9:00-11:30 am

About Blue Oak School:

Blue Oak School's campus spans three buildings along Polk Street in Napa: the elementary school at 1436 Polk Street serves transitional kindergarten through fifth grade with a capacity of 120 students, while the new middle school, completed in 2024 at 1455 Polk Street, accommodates 120 students in sixth through eighth grades. The new middle school features an 11,450-square-foot academic building with eight classrooms, a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium with indoor athletic courts with theater capability, and a culinary arts teaching kitchen. Tuition includes a well-rounded specialists' program featuring robust offerings in art, music, mindfulness, and Spanish, along with field trips at every grade level at no additional cost. It also provides access to a school library, physical education classes, and opportunities for competitive athletics. Learn more about Blue Oak School at www.blueoakschool.org and follow @Blueoakschoolnapa.

