Support Services Provider Reduces Paper-Based HR Filing by 95 Percent with DynaFile

Before DynaFile, the HR team managed 90 percent of employee files in paper format, with the remainder supported by a limited SharePoint site. Staff faced constant operational delays, misfiled documents, and extended turnaround times for routine file requests. The shift to DynaFile centralized all employee records in the cloud, making them instantly accessible and securely organized with searchable metadata and built-in audit trails.

"Replacing paper-based bottlenecks with automated digital workflows allowed this team to eliminate outdated filing tasks like removing staples or sorting pages by hand," said Brian McCleary, Vice President of Operations at DynaFile. "With real-time access, version control, and secure role-based permissions, they can now focus more time on higher-value HR work."

DynaFile is integrated with the organization's applicant tracking platforms, including Taleo and iCIMS, to automate the creation and storage of new hire files. The integration eliminated manual folder setup, reduced onboarding delays, and ensured that all records are filed accurately from day one. Remote access from any device also supported hybrid work and ensured business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our clients often come to us burdened by inefficiency, especially when dealing with thousands of employees across multiple locations," said Brock Kane, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "In this case, the team not only digitized their backlog but built a scalable, secure framework for managing HR documents moving forward."

Since its implementation, the provider has reduced the time spent on key HR tasks such as onboarding, audits, and file retrieval by as much as 99 percent. Response times for internal and external document requests are up to 90 percent faster. Combined with the elimination of four physical file rooms and a significant reduction in paper use, the results reflect a substantial operational return on investment and long-term process improvements.

