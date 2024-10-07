Support the Southeast Strong Edition of GMA Deals and Steals With My Magic Carpet's Machine Washable Rugs

"As Americans, it's been heart-wrenching to witness the destruction and the aftermath of this Category 4 storm," said My Magic Carpet Co-Founder Monica Dallyn. "We know the importance of lending a hand in times like this to help our neighbors." Post this

Regularly priced between $80 and $230, a My Magic Carpet Rug is available via the GMA deal for between $28 to $103.50 (shipping is $5.75).

"As Americans, it's been heart-wrenching to witness the destruction and the aftermath of this Category 4 storm," said My Magic Carpet Co-Founder Monica Dallyn. "We know the importance of lending a hand in times like this to help our neighbors. We hope the GMA audience will take this opportunity to purchase one of our rugs to benefit families suffering from the damage to their homes and livelihoods. Now is the perfect time if you've ever considered trying out our versatile rugs."

My Magic Carpet's indoor and outdoor rugs are designed with convenience and busy lifestyles in mind. They protect ﬂoors from scratches, spills and stains. A special waterproof inner lining prevents liquids from soaking through to the ﬂoors, keeping them clean and containing the mess. The webbed backing is non-slip and will not deteriorate when cleaned. Simply drop them in the washer and dryer for convenience.

For more information, visit gma-mymagiccarpet.com.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek, and foldable, making them easy to maintain and store. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, and striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.

