Supporting Manufacturers Across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan with Industrial Air Solutions

As manufacturing continues to grow across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, companies are increasingly relying on trusted regional partners to keep critical equipment running efficiently. C.H. Reed supports manufacturers throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and surrounding states with reliable industrial air systems, service expertise, and preventative maintenance solutions that help reduce downtime and improve productivity.
HANOVER, Pa., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and the surrounding states will continue to expand and enhance their daily operations. Their daily operations will rely on industrial air equipment and services, C.H. Reed is a long-standing provider of industrial compressed air equipment and services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with reliable air compressors, preventative maintenance program, and a service team that helps facilities maintain productivity and reducing downtime.
C.H. Reed is headquartered in Hanover, PA and has served the industrial sector since 1948, providing manufacturers with compressed air systems, fluid handling equipment, and finishing solutions designed to support demanding production environments. With service coverage throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic region, the company works with all sizes of facilities to ensure critical equipment operates efficiently and reliably.
Compressed air is considered a fourth utility and an important role in manufacturing processes, pneumatic air tools, automation systems, material handling, and finishing solutions. When air systems are not properly maintained, manufacturers can experience high energy costs, reduce production, and unexpected shutdown.
Through equipment start-ups, preventative maintenance programs, air compressors upgrades, and emergency repair services, C.H. Reed helps manufacturers to maintain their compressed air system performance. The company deploys certified trained service technicians who understand the operational demands of modern manufacturing environments.
"Our goal is to help manufacturers focus on production while we help ensure their compressed air systems operate reliably," said Bob Shields, General Manager of C.H. Reed. "By providing dependable equipment, like Quincy Compressor, and reliable service, we support facilities across the region that rely on compressed air to keep their operations running. Manufacturers across industries including food and beverages, metal fabrication, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and more depend on compressed air.
Manufacturers are continuously evolving across Mid-Atlantic. Like C.H. Reed remain focused on helping facilities improve system reliability, reducing energy consumption, and maintain operational efficiency through compressed air solutions.
Media Contact
Valerie Strickland, C.H. Reed Inc., 1 800-692-7216 106, [email protected], https://www.chreed.com/
SOURCE C.H. Reed Inc.
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