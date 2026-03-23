Supporting Manufacturers Across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan with Industrial Air Solutions

C.H. Reed is a long-standing provider of industrial compressed air equipment and services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with reliable air compressors, preventative maintenance programs, and a service team that helps facilities maintain productivity and reducing downtime. Post this

Compressed air is considered a fourth utility and an important role in manufacturing processes, pneumatic air tools, automation systems, material handling, and finishing solutions. When air systems are not properly maintained, manufacturers can experience high energy costs, reduce production, and unexpected shutdown.

Through equipment start-ups, preventative maintenance programs, air compressors upgrades, and emergency repair services, C.H. Reed helps manufacturers to maintain their compressed air system performance. The company deploys certified trained service technicians who understand the operational demands of modern manufacturing environments.

"Our goal is to help manufacturers focus on production while we help ensure their compressed air systems operate reliably," said Bob Shields, General Manager of C.H. Reed. "By providing dependable equipment, like Quincy Compressor, and reliable service, we support facilities across the region that rely on compressed air to keep their operations running. Manufacturers across industries including food and beverages, metal fabrication, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and more depend on compressed air.

Manufacturers are continuously evolving across Mid-Atlantic. Like C.H. Reed remain focused on helping facilities improve system reliability, reducing energy consumption, and maintain operational efficiency through compressed air solutions.

Media Contact

Valerie Strickland, C.H. Reed Inc., 1 800-692-7216 106, [email protected], https://www.chreed.com/

SOURCE C.H. Reed Inc.