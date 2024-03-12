SupportPay Eliminates Financial Conflict with the First App to Help Families Share Caregiving Expenses Automatically

We have seen incredible adoption from parents and hear from our customers every day how we are directly helping children and families. Using the same proven platform, we are excited to be able to help all family types alleviate similar fights while helping them save time and reduce their stress. Post this

According to the AARP, the average caregiver spends more than $7,000 annually in out-of-pocket caregiving costs. This creates a financial burden that is often exacerbated when asking siblings or other family members to share in the responsibility. SupportPay alleviates this stress by allowing users to upload receipts for reimbursements, send support payments directly to family members or add third-party bills directly into the platform - where they can be centrally tracked, split between multiple family members, and paid directly from the platform. In addition, SupportPay helps coordinate schedules, provides a single messaging solution for the family members, and allows them to easily share photos and videos, and share in joint tasks. All of this data is then stored in a certified record that can easily be used for court and tax purposes.

"I started SupportPay to help parents manage the stressful process of child support and sharing expenses. We quickly realized that the same time-consuming, stressful and conflict-ridden process not only impacts single, divorced, step, pet and co-parents it also impacts all families who are trying to financially care for another loved one, such as their parents and share those expenses with other family members," said SupportPay Founder and CEO Sheri Atwood. "We have seen incredible adoption from parents and hear from our customers every day how we are directly helping children and families. Using the same proven platform, we are excited to be able to help all family types alleviate similar fights while helping them save time and reduce their stress."

SupportPay VP of Product Gabe Vargas can personally vouch for the strength of the platform. As a customer of SupportPay following his 2020 divorce, he was so convinced of its benefits that he officially joined the team in April 2023.

"As a divorced dad of four boys, I first began using SupportPay four years ago to manage all of my children's expenses - from basic living expenses to unexpected costs. The platform was a game-changer, significantly reducing stress and conflict between me and my ex," said Vargas. "As someone who also shares the responsibility of caring for my elderly mother with my siblings and aunt, I had the opportunity to beta-test the expansion of our platform for this audience and have already seen the dramatic impact it has had on our family dynamic. We are saving over 10 hours per week using SupportPay, which has allowed me to focus on what matters most, spending time with my children and mother."

SupportPay's caregiving solution is available for individual users and can also be purchased by employers as an HR benefit solution for their employees. Multiple companies are already using SupportPay to revitalize their benefits programs by offering tools that support their employees' financial and mental health (https://supportpay.com/employee-benefits). To learn more about SupportPay's solution for caregivers, please visit https://supportpay.com/caregivers.

About SupportPay

SupportPay is the go-to platform for modern families to track and manage shared expenses. Designed by a divorced working mom to help other divorced, single, separated, and co-parents, SupportPay has since expanded to support a wide range of shared expenses related to kids, caregiving, pets, and more. Through a simple and secure web interface or mobile app, users can view, pay, and document every bill and shared expense, building a certified record for compliance, court, and tax purposes. With a growing consumer base of more than 100,000 users worldwide, including all 50 states and over 70 countries. SupportPay has managed over $650 Million Dollars in expenses and payments to date. SupportPay is also the first app of its kind to be offered as an employee benefit in the workplace, delivering a unique, innovative and personalized benefit for parents and caregivers for global brands like Hearst and others. For more information, visit https://supportpay.com/.

