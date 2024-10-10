SupportPay Selected As A Presenting Innovator In 2024 Employee Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR) Pitch Competition

With our recent expansion it is now estimated that more than 80 percent of the general employee population could benefit from using SupportPay. We're incredibly honored to have the opportunity to showcase how SupportPay brings relief to families weighed down by today's financial pressures. Post this

Existing benefits don't wholly respond to the daily challenges employee groups like parents, Gen Z, caregivers, and older workers face, as well as the demanding financial strain placed on modern families. By simplifying complex, conflict-prone procedures, increasing transparency, and automating communications, SupportPay delivers dramatic improvements to their financial, and mental well-being.

SupportPay resolves various difficulties that decrease employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Catering to diverse family structures ensures the platform's relevance, and utility for a broad workforce segment. In offering a tailor-made benefit, enterprise partners provide resources to improve employees' financial management, ultimately empowering users to navigate familial responsibilities with ease, and confidence.

To learn more about SupportPay's offering, and its positive impact on financial challenges, please visit: https://supportpay.com/.

About the Employee Health Innovation Roundtable

Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR), a World 50 Group community, creates private, invitation-only communities comprised of executive leaders from Fortune 500 companies looking to stay ahead of the curve amid a rapidly changing competitive landscape. EHIR was started nearly a decade ago out of a need for objective support in identifying and assessing emerging solutions to sift through the noise and stay ahead of the curve amid a rapidly changing competitive landscape.

About SupportPay

SupportPay is the go-to platform for modern families to track and manage shared expenses. Designed by a divorced working mom to help other divorced, single, separated, and co-parents, SupportPay has since expanded to support a wide range of shared expenses related to kids, caregiving, pets, and more. Through a simple and secure web interface or mobile app, users can view, pay, and document every bill and shared expense, building a certified record for compliance, court, and tax purposes, with a growing consumer base of more than 100,000 users worldwide, including all 50 states and over 70 countries. SupportPay has managed over $650 Million Dollars in expenses and payments to date. SupportPay is also the first app of its kind to be offered as an employee benefit in the workplace, delivering an innovative and personalized benefit for parents and caregivers for global brands like Hearst and others. For more information, visit https://supportpay.com/.

Media Contact

Resound Marketing, SupportPay, 1 609-279-0050 114, [email protected]

SOURCE SupportPay