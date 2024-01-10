SupportPay Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

Millions of employees bear additional responsibilities as a parent or caregiver for loved ones, but this population largely goes unrecognized in the workplace. We evolved our technology to create a useful employee benefit. Post this

SupportPay's relaunch of its platform as an employee benefit has created the first all-encompassing solution to relieve the financial and emotional stressors that parents and caregivers face daily. By streamlining expense sharing and communication related to these responsibilities, employees can allocate more time and energy to both excel in their work and tend to those they provide care for. In the case of SupportPay's partnership with Hearst Publishing, Hearst reported an estimated average of 8 hours per week saved for those employees who started using SupportPay as an employer-sponsored benefit. In turn, this saved Hearst an estimated annual savings of $6.9 million, proving its value to both employer and employee.

"Millions of employees bear additional responsibilities as a parent or caregiver for loved ones, but this population largely goes unrecognized in the workplace. We evolved our technology to create a useful employee benefit, enabling enterprises to provide stress alleviation and a more organized way to share expenses for their employees," said Sheri Atwood, Founder and CEO of SupportPay. "Businesses have long been technology-focused on things like workflow efficiency and optimization to deliver increased ROI, while benefits have taken a back seat. Solutions like ours allow every company to keep productivity high while truly helping employees in their daily lives.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About SupportPay

Founded by a divorced working mom to simplify her life, SupportPay has emerged as the leading platform for divorced, single, step, co-parents, and caregivers to easily manage and exchange shared expenses. In addition to saving time and money for more than 75,000 consumers worldwide, SupportPay is the first app of its kind to also be offered as an employee benefit in the workplace for global brands like Hearst and others. Through a simple and secure web and or mobile interface, users can view, pay, and document every bill and shared expense, building a certified record for compliance, court, and tax purposes. For more information visit https://supportpay.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research,

insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Media Contact

Ethan Schug, SupportPay, 1 609-279-0050 118, [email protected], supportpay.com

SOURCE SupportPay