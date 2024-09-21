Supreme Court Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin Joins Elementary Students for Live Virtual Q&A and Chapter One Storybook Reading on Sep. 24

"I am very humbled and proud to be a part of the book, "Daanis the Judge." My hope is that this book will inspire youth to dream big and know that anything is possible. I am evidence of that!" - Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin Post this

"Daanis the Judge" was inspired by Justice O'Bonsawin's trailblazing career. It tells the story of a young student, Daanis, who dreams of becoming a judge after learning about Justice O'Bonsawin's achievements.

The story is part of Chapter One's growing collection of original children's e-storybooks, co-created with Indigenous writers, illustrators and communities. The e-storybooks celebrate Indigenous experiences and perspectives, and feature audio clips of Elders pronouncing foundational words in their communities' first languages. All e-storybooks are provided for free through the Global Free Library.

About Chapter One

Chapter One (chapterone.org/ca) is a global nonprofit and registered Canadian charity that provides one-on-one early literacy tutoring programs to 2,300 children in eight provinces and territories across Canada. Its proven "short burst" high-impact tutoring approach—five-minute sessions, three to five times a week—is ideally suited to young children's attention spans and aligns with the Science of Reading. In one of the largest randomized control trials conducted on early literacy instruction, researchers from Stanford University found that 7 out of 10 students receiving Chapter One high impact tutoring achieved phonics benchmarks by the end of Kindergarten, compared to 32% in the control group.

Children at risk of reading failure receive 1:1 reading support from trained, paid paraprofessional tutors through Chapter One's online reading platform and custom software. Programs are delivered in-person and virtually in classrooms through agreements with schools and school boards, and at home on families' smartphones, connecting struggling readers with individualized reading support—regardless of location and circumstance, even in some of the most geographically remote communities in Canada.

In addition to its tutoring programs, Chapter One collaborates with Indigenous communities to co-create children's stories that represent the communities' priorities and experiences and advance language revitalization efforts. The e-storybooks are provided for free online, as part of the Global Free Library.

Event details

The Live Virtual Q&A and Reading of "Daanis the Judge" with the Honourable Justice O'Bonsawin takes place on Tuesday, September 24, from 1:00-2:15 pm ET via Zoom. The event is open to elementary classes (Grades 1-6). Teachers/principals must register their classes in advance using this link.

Media Contact

Denise Orosa, Chapter One Canada, 1 4374224825, [email protected], chapterone.org/ca

