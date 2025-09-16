Surebonder Unveils New Cordless Glue Gun That Takes Fall Crafting to the Next Level

Unlike other cordless glue guns that power off when charging, this model stays on while recharging. Post this

The BCL-190 is perfect for crafters who want uninterrupted power, offering the freedom of cordless use with the option for continuous charging via its dock-style stand.

"We created the BCL-190 glue gun to solve the everyday frustrations crafters face, such as cord limitations, inconsistent power, and bulky designs," said a Surebonder spokesperson. "A standout feature is the continuous charging base. Unlike other cordless glue guns that power off when charging, this model stays on while recharging."

Product Highlights:

Ideal for crafters who like to move about the craft room, this model offers continuous charging, always keeping the built-in battery topped off via a corded dock-style stand or use totally cord-free for up to 60 minutes.

It features a detail tip for precise application, an insulated nozzle, quick heat-up time, and a built-in drip pad to keep work surfaces clean.

High-temperature operation at 380°F, standard mini-size glue stick compatibility, and equipped with a built-in safety fuse for added protection.

Compact, portable, and powerful, the Surebonder BCL-190 is the ultimate cordless mini glue gun for crafting, DIY projects, and quick home repairs — giving you the freedom to create without limits.

For more information, visit surebonder.com.

About Surebonder:

Surebonder is the most innovative provider of hot glue and glue guns. Its mission is to instill pride in every customer, providing the confidence to tackle any project.

