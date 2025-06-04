St. Petersburg, Florida: SureCost, the leading purchasing solution for pharmacies, today released its 2025 Smarter Purchasing Report, revealing that smarter buying strategies helped pharmacies save more than $255 million in 2024. The annual report offers data-driven insights into how pharmacies can reduce costs, increase visibility, and improve patient care through more strategic procurement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCost Publishes Fourth Annual Pharmacy Purchasing Report:

How Pharmacies Saved $255M with Smarter Purchasing Amid Drug Shortages and Staffing Strains

SureCost, the leading purchasing solution for pharmacies, today released its 2025 Smarter Purchasing Report, revealing that smarter buying strategies helped pharmacies save more than $255 million in 2024. The annual report offers data-driven insights into how pharmacies can reduce costs, increase visibility, and improve patient care through more strategic procurement.

The 2025 report analyzes anonymized purchasing data across a nationwide cohort of pharmacies. It identifies key trends and challenges affecting the industry, particularly amid ongoing drug shortages, staff burnout, and vendor compliance issues.

Key Findings Include:

53% of purchasing savings came from drugs outside the Top 200. Pharmacies reduced cost of goods sold (COGS) by an average of 10.11% by expanding beyond the most frequently purchased generics.

Low vendor substitution rates lead to significant losses. Even substitutions under 1% translated to losses exceeding $127,000 annually for high-volume pharmacies.

annually for high-volume pharmacies. Reorders due to vendor stock issues added nearly $2 million in costs across surveyed pharmacies, though reorder rates are improving year over year.

in costs across surveyed pharmacies, though reorder rates are improving year over year. GPO compliance issues persist. Pharmacies continue to lose millions due to incorrect GPO pricing on invoices, with some facilities seeing mispricing on nearly 2% of their total annual spend.

Invoice mismatches are costly and common. One pharmacy overpaid by $1.98 million in 2024 due to disparities between invoices and received goods.

in 2024 due to disparities between invoices and received goods. Drug shortages remain severe. With over 270 active shortages at the time of publication, smarter purchasing tools helped pharmacies stay stocked and compliant.

Industry-Wide Implications

"Purchasing the right drug at the right price is priority number one in operating a successful pharmacy. SureCost is the solution to and direction needed to develop and manage a comprehensive, detailed, sound and accurate purchasing program," Said Craig Baughman, President of AccuScripts Pharmacy.

This report shows that with the right tools and data, pharmacies can make better decisions, ensure compliance and keep more money where it matters—patient care.

The report also underscores the ongoing need for integrated solutions. Smarter purchasing platforms like SureCost allow pharmacies to compare all vendors in a single interface, monitor compliance, automate invoice validation and avoid costly manual errors.

About SureCost:

SureCost is the smarter purchasing solution that helps pharmacies do more with less. By integrating purchasing, inventory management and compliance tools, SureCost empowers pharmacy teams to optimize operations, reduce waste and improve margins—all while staying focused on patient outcomes.

To read The SureCost 2025 Smarter Purchasing Report, click here.

Media Contact

Rebecca McNeil, SureCost, 1 (888) 363-7596, [email protected], www.surecost.com

Rebecca McNeil

SureCost

617-697-8712

[email protected]

SOURCE SureCost