SureFire CPR Launches New Website, Online Classes, and Online Store

We are truly excited to be able to offer many of our courses online now. Our new website is easier than ever to navigate, and all the information you need to enroll in a course or purchase supplies is right at your fingertips. Tweet this

Some of SureFire's courses are fully online, while others feature online instruction with an in-person skill check. In-person courses are also still available at their four centers in Orange, Corona, Laguna Hills, and Los Angeles. Many courses offer onsite and online options.

SureFire CPR classes include:

CPR, AED, and First Aid Certification - all in-person

Basic Life Support (BLS) - both in-person and online with skills check available

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) - both in-person and online with skills check available

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) - both in-person and online with skills check available

Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) - all in-person

EKG/ECG Certification - both in-person and online available

Management of Assaultive Behavior (MAB) - 100% online

Hospital Fire Safety - 100% online

Bloodborne Pathogens - 100% online

Courses are taught by expert instructors, including firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and EMTs. In addition to providing the information needed for certification, instructors strive to make courses interesting and fun to ensure participants retain the information they learn. Every participant attending onsite training receives their own manikin for more hands-on experience.

The online store includes AEDs and AED accessories, rescue and first aid kits, and course materials. The store also features full HeartStart packages.

About SureFire CPR

SureFire CPR offers professional, affordable, and convenient certification programs onsite and online. Online courses include BLS, ACLS, PALS, and MAB. In-person CPR instruction is available to the greater Southern California area at our industry-leading training facilities in Orange County and Riverside County.

CPR classes and other certification programs are available to the public and are taught by professional firefighters, paramedics, lifeguards, ER nurses, and EMTs. We also offer online and onsite training and CPR certification for those wishing to learn at their home or business.

Media Contact

Zack Zarrilli, SureFire CPR, 1 888-277-3143, [email protected], https://surefirecpr.com/

SOURCE SureFire CPR