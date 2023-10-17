SureFire CPR Launches New Website, Online Classes, and Online Store

SureFire CPR makes it easier for everyone to learn lifesaving skills with more online courses and an online store.
ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureFire CPR has launched a new website, complete with online training options and an online store filled with lifesaving products. The leader in emergency healthcare training in Southern California is now making their knowledge and supplies available to healthcare workers across the country.
"We are truly excited to be able to offer many of our courses online now," Zack Zarrilli, founder of SureFire CPR, stated. "In addition, our supplies can now be purchased right on our website, making it easier for everyone to get lifesaving products they need to keep their facilities and their families safe. Our new website is easier than ever to navigate, and all the information you need to enroll in a course or purchase supplies is right at your fingertips."
Some of SureFire's courses are fully online, while others feature online instruction with an in-person skill check. In-person courses are also still available at their four centers in Orange, Corona, Laguna Hills, and Los Angeles. Many courses offer onsite and online options.
SureFire CPR classes include:
- CPR, AED, and First Aid Certification - all in-person
- Basic Life Support (BLS) - both in-person and online with skills check available
- Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) - both in-person and online with skills check available
- Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) - both in-person and online with skills check available
- Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) - all in-person
- EKG/ECG Certification - both in-person and online available
- Management of Assaultive Behavior (MAB) - 100% online
- Hospital Fire Safety - 100% online
- Bloodborne Pathogens - 100% online
Courses are taught by expert instructors, including firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and EMTs. In addition to providing the information needed for certification, instructors strive to make courses interesting and fun to ensure participants retain the information they learn. Every participant attending onsite training receives their own manikin for more hands-on experience.
The online store includes AEDs and AED accessories, rescue and first aid kits, and course materials. The store also features full HeartStart packages.
About SureFire CPR
SureFire CPR offers professional, affordable, and convenient certification programs onsite and online. Online courses include BLS, ACLS, PALS, and MAB. In-person CPR instruction is available to the greater Southern California area at our industry-leading training facilities in Orange County and Riverside County.
CPR classes and other certification programs are available to the public and are taught by professional firefighters, paramedics, lifeguards, ER nurses, and EMTs. We also offer online and onsite training and CPR certification for those wishing to learn at their home or business.
