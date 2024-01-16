SureFire CPR Now Offers Online EKG and MAB Certification

SureFire CPR is now offering online EKG and MAB certification courses for healthcare professionals. By providing the online option, SureFire CPR expands the ability of busy healthcare workers to take courses and maintain their certification status at their own pace and from the comfort of home.

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureFire CPR is now offering online EKG and MAB certification courses for healthcare professionals. By providing the online option, SureFire CPR expands the ability of busy healthcare workers to take courses and maintain their certification status at their own pace and from the comfort of home.

"Certification renewal is a necessary evil that busy healthcare workers must find the time for," Zack Zarrilli, founder of SureFire CPR, stated. "By offering courses online, busy professionals can carve out time for this continuing education without sacrificing too much of their personal time. You can even get your certification in a single day since we provide same-day completion certificates. It just doesn't get any easier than this."

About Online EKG Certification Courses

SureFire's EKG certification courses are fully online and range from 1-10 continuing education units. In-person ECG certification courses are also still available at their four centers in Orange, Corona, Laguna Hills, and Los Angeles.

SureFire CPR EKG certification classes include:

Heart anatomy and electrophysiology

ECG placement

Reading a heart monitor

Interpreting heart rhythms and arrhythmias

Overview of drugs used during a cardiac event

Basics of ACLS drug usage

Courses are taught by expert instructors, including firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and EMTs. In addition to providing the information needed for certification, instructors strive to make courses interesting and fun to ensure participants retain the information they learn.

About Online MAB Certification Courses

Encounters with a potentially violent patient can happen during emotionally charged emergency situations. Online management of assaultive behavior (MAB) certification teaches emergency room staff and other healthcare professionals how to de-escalate challenging situations to keep everyone involved safe, including the patient.

Online MAB certification courses include:

Identification of a potentially violent situation

De-escalation steps to maintain control

Intervention and negotiation tactics

Steps during a violent emergency

About SureFire CPR

SureFire CPR offers professional, affordable, and convenient certification programs onsite and online. In addition to online EKG and MAB certification, the company offers courses in BLS, ACLS, and PALS. In-person CPR instruction is available to the greater Southern California area at our industry-leading training facilities in Orange County and Riverside County.

CPR classes and other certification programs are available to the public and are taught by professional firefighters, paramedics, lifeguards, ER nurses, and EMTs. We also offer online and onsite training and CPR certification for those wishing to learn at their home or business.

Media Contact

Zack Zarrilli, SureFire CPR, 1 888-277-3143, [email protected], https://surefirecpr.com/

SOURCE SureFire CPR