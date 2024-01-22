Surefront Releases a New PLM + PIM Feature - Tech Pack Builder - to Accelerate Product Development in the Retail Industry

"With the new Tech Pack Builder by Surefront, product development becomes so much easier." Melissa Jimenez, Merchandising Manager at JIA HOME Post this

Tech Packs, short for technical packages, are detailed documents that provide comprehensive information about a product's specifications and requirements. Tech Packs serve as a crucial communication tool for designers, product developers, merchants, and manufacturers during the product lifecycle and commonly require hours of effort to create.

"Tech Packs are the backbone of the product lifecycle in the retail industry. We observed high levels of manual work needed to build and modify even simple Tech Packs. Traditional Tech Pack software lacked critical collaboration tools such as image markups and attribute level annotations. We are delighted to have solved these challenges for the wider retail industry and delivered another critical feature for our customer in 2024 after the recently released Line Sheet Generator." Commented Doug Heckmann, Chief Solutions Officer of Surefront.

About Surefront:

Surefront is a unified product collaboration platform to drive efficiency and growth. Its patented PLM + PIM + CRM solutions streamline omni-channel sales, merchandising and product development, accelerating sales and amplifying margin. Surefront replaces antiquated tools like emails and spreadsheets, freeing up product development and merchandising teams so they can spend time on what they do best.

