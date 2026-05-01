Surele Launches ReImagined Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, Marking a New Era of Attainable Luxury

Brand returns to the market with refined, versatile pieces designed for the modern woman
INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surele, the ready-to-wear women's fashion brand, is excited to announce its official return to the market with the debut of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, marking a new era for the brand rooted in craftsmanship, storytelling, and modern design. The brand's latest chapter also reflects a growing creative partnership, with Creative Content Director Sara E. Ronisky, also known as Surele, shaping the visual storytelling and campaign direction behind the collection.
The collection brings together refined tailoring and bold expression in a cohesive, elevated wardrobe. A mix of sharply cut trousers, statement blouses, and sculpted blazer dresses creates a lineup that feels both effortless and intentional. Rich textures, striking color moments, and subtle graphic details add depth to each piece, transforming everyday staples into standout statements. Designed with versatility in mind, the collection moves seamlessly from day to night, capturing a sense of confidence, individuality, and modern elegance in every look.
Originally founded in 2013, Surele enters a new chapter following its 2021 resurgence by founder and creative director Josh Ronisky. Rooted in years of experience across manufacturing, design and production, the brand draws on a deep understanding of how fashion moves from concept to creation - resulting in pieces that feel both timeless and enduring.
"This launch marks a new chapter for Surele - rebuilt with a sharper focus on pieces that are deliberate, versatile, and built to last," says founder and creative director, Josh Ronisky.
Surele's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is available to shop now at Shopsurele.com.
About Surele
Surele is a ready-to-wear women's fashion brand on a mission to redefine attainable luxury for the modern woman. Launching Friday, May 1, Surele's reimagined debut collection signals a new era for the brand, featuring a collection of sophisticated, timeless pieces, from elegant blouses and clean-cut trousers to polished blazer dresses - elevated with thoughtful details like rich textures, bold color, and soft graphics that transform classic dressing from boring to a refined statement. As a family-run, LGBTQ+, Latino, and Jewish-owned brand founded by Josh Ronisky, Surele aims to empower the woman who does more than consume, she curates with intention.
Website: www.shopsurele.com
IG: @sureleapparel
Media Contacts
RAGDOLL PR, [email protected]
Media Contact
Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]
SOURCE Surele
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