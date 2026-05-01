Surele Launches ReImagined Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, Marking a New Era of Attainable Luxury

"This launch marks a new chapter for Surele - rebuilt with a sharper focus on pieces that are deliberate, versatile, and built to last," - founder and creative director, Josh Ronisky. Post this

Originally founded in 2013, Surele enters a new chapter following its 2021 resurgence by founder and creative director Josh Ronisky. Rooted in years of experience across manufacturing, design and production, the brand draws on a deep understanding of how fashion moves from concept to creation - resulting in pieces that feel both timeless and enduring.

"This launch marks a new chapter for Surele - rebuilt with a sharper focus on pieces that are deliberate, versatile, and built to last," says founder and creative director, Josh Ronisky.

Surele's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is available to shop now at Shopsurele.com.

About Surele

Surele is a ready-to-wear women's fashion brand on a mission to redefine attainable luxury for the modern woman. Launching Friday, May 1, Surele's reimagined debut collection signals a new era for the brand, featuring a collection of sophisticated, timeless pieces, from elegant blouses and clean-cut trousers to polished blazer dresses - elevated with thoughtful details like rich textures, bold color, and soft graphics that transform classic dressing from boring to a refined statement. As a family-run, LGBTQ+, Latino, and Jewish-owned brand founded by Josh Ronisky, Surele aims to empower the woman who does more than consume, she curates with intention.

Website: www.shopsurele.com

IG: @sureleapparel

Media Contacts

RAGDOLL PR, [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Surele