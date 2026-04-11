SureShot Jewelry Marks 17 Years with Return to NRA Convention

Our return to the NRA Annual Meetings is a proud milestone as SureShot Jewelry celebrates 17 years of original design, artisan craftsmanship, and helping define bullet and shotshell jewelry in America. Post this

Each piece is handcrafted one at a time in the brand's Missouri studio using authentic spent bullet and shotgun casings. Many original designs are registered with the U.S. Copyright Office, and the founder holds the only U.S. Patent for the method of manufacturing spent ammunition casings into jewelry applications.

"People want to adorn themselves in ways that express who they are and what they love," said founder Anne Jansen. "I didn't see anything in the jewelry market that celebrated the hunting and shooting lifestyle in a fashion-forward way, so I took the lead."

The collection offers one of the widest selections of jewelry and accessories for both men and women, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bolo ties, belt buckles, leather jewelry, dog collars, statement pieces, and a host of unique accessories you won't find anywhere else. Designs incorporate American-made components along with elements such as deer antlers, duck bands, horseshoe nails and genuine leather, reflecting a rustic yet refined aesthetic rooted in American tradition.

Over the past 17 years, SureShot Jewelry has built a loyal following among hunters, shooters, military families, and outdoor enthusiasts nationwide. The brand has been featured in major magazines, newspapers, and national television and has collaborated with well-known figures in the outdoor and country music communities.

Returning to the NRA Annual Meeting marks an important milestone for the brand as it celebrates 17 years of growth and creative evolution.

"We're proud to celebrate 17 years of creating jewelry that represents confidence, strength, and personal expression," Jansen said.

Attendees are invited to visit the SureShot Jewelry booth to view the latest additions to the collection, shop core designs, and enjoy special marketing freebies & promotions.

Booth Number: #3349

Event Dates: April 17-19, 2026

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas

For more information, visit www.sureshotjewelry.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Jansen

Founder & Designer

SureShot Jewelry

[email protected]

314-520-8388

Media Contact

Anne Jansen, Key of A LLC, 1 314-520-8388, [email protected], https://www.sureshotjewelry.com

SOURCE SureShot Jewelry