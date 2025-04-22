SureStack AI Cybersecurity Platform Optimizes and Secures Cybersecurity Stacks in Real Time

"SureStack was built to help defenders reclaim control — ensuring that every tool in their security stack is properly configured, continuously validated, up-to-date, and working optimally to protect from cyber attacks." Post this

Austin Hochstedler, co-founder and CTO of SureStack added: "Building a good security stack isn't enough — you need to constantly verify that it's still protecting you as the environment and cyber threats evolve. SureStack delivers real-time visibility into live configurations and vulnerabilities, giving security teams the clarity they need to stay ahead of attackers and focus their efforts where they can do the most good."

SureStack integrates directly with customers' existing cybersecurity tools, including firewalls, endpoint protection, authentication, SIEM, ticketing, email security, and vulnerability management solutions. Once connected, the platform continuously monitors configurations for deviations, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and gaps, providing real-time alerts through an intuitive dashboard. Current integration partners include CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Palo Alto, Sonic Wall, and Trellix, with more on the way.

In addition to continuous monitoring, SureStack features StackChat, a secure AI cybersecurity assistant tailored to each organization's infrastructure. StackChat allows users to query their live environments, troubleshoot issues, and access detailed information about deployed tools, configurations, and policies. By serving as a unified knowledge base and troubleshooting assistant, StackChat significantly reduces training time, accelerates operational efficiency, and helps security teams resolve issues faster.

Additional capabilities include:

Real-time stack validation against known threats and vulnerabilities.

Daily monitoring of the external threat landscape for emerging vulnerabilities tied to the customer's deployed security tools.

Regular scraping of vulnerabilities specific to an organization's security stack tools from security vendor websites, NIST, vulnerability databases, and more.

Automated grading system that highlights quick wins to help network defenders focus first on where they can improve their score and reduce risk.

Adversarial attack simulations, validating whether current configurations would stop common threat tactics and specific vulnerabilities SureStack has discovered, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Pricing and Availability

SureStack provisions a private tenant for each customer, supports flexible deployment and hosting options, including self-hosted environments for customers with strict compliance or sovereignty requirements.

SureStack is initially available with tiered pricing options for MSPs/MSSPs, mid-sized organizations, large enterprises, and government agencies.

About SureStack

SureStack is an AI-native cybersecurity platform built on the principle of "Resilient Intelligence" that provides organizations with continuous validation, optimization, and real-time security of their cybersecurity stacks. Combining AI-driven analysis with human expertise, SureStack strengthens defenders' ability to withstand modern cyber threats and attacks. The founding team brings decades of experience defending highly targeted networks for the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence agencies, healthcare providers, and financial institutions — insights that are built directly into SureStack's platform and methodology. For more information, visit https://www.surestack.ai/.

