Following a record fiscal year 2025 for the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Surety Bond Guarantee Program, Surety Bond Professionals has positioned itself as one of the best surety bond companies for general contractors. It offers an independent, consultative bonding approach supported by access to more than 40 surety markets nationwide.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBA's announcement of record surety bond guarantee growth in fiscal year 2025 has underscored surging demand for construction bonding across the country. Among the best surety bond companies for general contractors, Surety Bond Professionals, an independent bond-only agency, has established itself on a foundation of consultative service, deep surety market access and long-term bonding partnerships across every construction trade.

What Makes the Best Surety Bond Company for General Contractors?

Bonding agencies vary in their depth of resources and expertise. The strongest choices for general contractors combine broad access to the surety market with a consultative approach that helps contractors qualify for the bonds they need and build toward greater bonding capacity over time. Depending on the project owner's specifications, contractors may be required to obtain performance, payment or bid bonds at various stages of a contract.

Working with an agency that maintains relationships across a wide range of surety markets also matters. When contractors are matched with the right surety based on their financial history and project scope, this can reduce risk and allow for greater bonding capacity as their business grows. For many general contractors, establishing a first bond relationship with an experienced agency is the foundation for expanding the work they can compete for.

Why Are General Contractors Choosing Surety Bond Professionals?

Surety Bond Professionals stands out in the surety markets as an independent bond-only agency with deep experience in construction bonding. Its surety agents work with contractors in every trade nationwide, helping clients understand where they stand in the bonding process and what steps will strengthen their overall program over time.

The SBA's record fiscal year 2025 results point to a construction market where demand for established partnerships has never been stronger. In response to this demand, Surety Bond Professionals continues to expand access to sureties, helping general contractors build the long-term bonding capacity they need for complex, higher-value work.

About Surety Bond Professionals

Surety Bond Professionals is an independent bond-only agency and one of the fastest-growing of its kind in the United States. With over 100 years of combined experience, access to more than 40 surety markets and a client base spanning every major construction trade, it provides the surety agents, market reach and technical expertise that general contractors need to obtain bonds for projects of any contract value.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Surety Bond Professionals, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://suretybondprofessionals.com/

SOURCE Surety Bond Professionals