Surety Home Launches Early Access Program for the nami Agile Security System

"For the first time, renters and homeowners can get a professionally monitored Alarm.com security experience at a price point comparable to mainstream DIY systems and install it themselves in an afternoon." - Ryan Boder, Founder and President, Surety. Post this

Designed and engineered by nami, a technology company specializing in Wi-Fi motion sensing, AI-enabled IoT infrastructure, Thread networking, and scalable mesh architectures, the system delivers the reliability and functionality of a professionally monitored Alarm.com security solution in a form factor that is easy to install and manage.

At the heart of the system is Wi-Fi motion sensing, an innovative approach to detecting activity inside the home. Rather than relying solely on traditional passive infrared (PIR) sensors, the nami Agile Security System analyzes subtle changes in Wi-Fi signal patterns to detect motion across multiple rooms and extend awareness beyond the field of view of conventional motion detectors. A primer on the technology is available at https://suretyhome.com/wi-fi-sensing-home-security-intro/.

The nami Agile Security System is priced competitively with leading consumer DIY security platforms while introducing advanced capabilities such as Wi-Fi sensing, Thread mesh networking, and full integration with Alarm.com. Combined with Surety Home's month-to-month monitoring plans and expert online technical support, the result is a professional-grade security solution without the long-term contracts or installation costs often associated with traditional systems.

The system is particularly well suited to apartments, condominiums, townhomes, smaller single-family residences, and renters seeking an affordable yet capable professionally monitored security platform.

Surety Home is one of the fastest-growing Alarm.com dealers in the United States, recognized for transparent pricing, expert technical support, and flexible monitoring plans with no long-term contracts. Surety customers install their systems themselves while benefiting from professional 24/7 monitoring services.

"Surety Home has built a great reputation within the Alarm.com ecosystem over the past 15 years," said Jérôme Leroy, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of nami. "We're excited to work together to bring a new generation of professionally monitored DIY security to homeowners and renters across the United States."

nami is an international sensing intelligence company developing next-generation security, wellness, and independent living solutions powered by Wi-Fi sensing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. Its Wi-Fi sensing technology has been recognized in Japan as a technology of public interest and is deployed across residential, wellness, and care-related applications. While nami Wi-Fi sensing products have been available in the U.S. market since 2025, this marks the first time the company's complete Agile Security platform is being introduced to U.S. households through a dedicated early access program.

Early participants will be among the first households in the country to experience the platform and will receive access to a discounted upgrade path to the forthcoming Pro configuration featuring Alarm.com dual-path communication once it becomes available later this year.

The early access program currently includes the following limitations:

The system currently reports alarms through Wi-Fi and broadband connectivity only. An Alarm.com dual-path communication upgrade is planned for later this year, and early access customers will be eligible for a discounted upgrade once available.

The system does not yet support local Z-Wave device integration. Current smart home integrations include Alarm.com cloud-connected products and services such as Schlage Encode smart locks, LiftMaster and Aladdin Connect garage door systems, Ecobee and Nest thermostats, and Lutron and Deako lighting solutions. A Z-Wave bridge is planned for customers who prefer local Z-Wave device support.

Homeowners and renters interested in participating in the early access program can learn more and register at https://suretyhome.com/nami/.

About Surety

Surety offers professional-grade, DIY home security powered by Alarm.com. With no contracts and transparent pricing, Surety Home gives homeowners professional monitoring and smart home security without the hidden fees or long-term commitments typical of traditional security companies. For small and mid-sized businesses, Surety Business delivers the same powerful Alarm.com technology and no-contract approach. As the most recommended Alarm.com provider by the DIY home security community, Surety has earned the trust of customers who value flexibility, value, and reliable protection.

Learn more at https://suretyhome.com and https://surety.business.

About nami

nami is a sensing intelligence company developing next-generation security, wellness, and independent living solutions powered by Wi-Fi sensing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Paris and Montreal, nami combines Wi-Fi motion sensing, Thread mesh networking, and cloud-based analytics to create scalable, privacy-preserving awareness systems for homes, care providers, telecommunications operators, and security professionals.

Through a growing ecosystem of channel partners and technology alliances, nami technologies are being deployed across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more at https://nami.ai.

Media Contact

Ryan Boder, Surety, 1 855-787-3891 513, [email protected], https://suretyhome.com

SOURCE Surety