SureWerx selects Intershop to enhance purchasing experience for distributors with simplified product discovery and expanded self-service options

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Chicago, Illinois, SureWerx is an innovative manufacturer with over 15 leading brands offering PPE, safety gear and tool solutions that improve employee wellbeing, working conditions, and productivity. The company has selected Intershop to bolster support for its distributors and improve operational efficiency.

Part of SureWerx's digital transformation strategy focuses on improving the capabilities of its distributors through a modern, efficient self-service platform and improved customer service. The previous technology used to power an online store for the Canadian market had limitations in user experience and performance, which no longer met customer expectations and ultimately prompted SureWerx to evaluate a new e-commerce platform for its global operations.

The new platform will enable distributors in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide to easily find and purchase products 24x7. Distributors can manage their accounts, view product pricing and availability, and place orders whenever it's convenient for them. This approach allows SureWerx's customer service and sales teams to dedicate more time to activities that distributors value highly, such as complex order management, and to provide deeper, real-time customer support. The result is a hybrid purchasing experience that meets customers wherever they prefer to engage.

The platform will deliver exceptional performance in speed, reliability, and security. With Intershop's integrated search and recommendations engine, powered by SPARQUE.AI, SureWerx leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a personalized product discovery and more relevant, engaging customer experience.

Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop: "We are very proud that SureWerx selected Intershop as their future-proof global B2B e-commerce platform. Our platform will enable them to further adapt to the evolving needs of its distributors while realizing operational efficiency gains."

Stacy Hanks - VP, Global Digital Commerce of SureWerx adds: "We're glad we found a partner that supports our position as a leading manufacturer of safety equipment. The new store will not only be a replacement – it will be a demonstration of the possible. It will make it easier for our distributors to work with us and act as a 'silent twin' for our sales teams by taking orders 24x7. Ultimately, it enables us to deliver the highest level of support to our distributors, which remains a top priority."

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Chicago, Illinois, SureWerx is a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety solutions, and tools & equipment. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple owned brands globally including Jackson Safety®, Pioneer®, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions®, Armor Tile®, Access Tile®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Avenger, Nautilus®, MEGAComfort®, NEOS®, Oberon® and FallSafe®. SureWerx markets its tool solutions under the JET®, Strongarm® and AFF® brands.

SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its distributor network servicing diverse end markets including industrial, welding, construction & infrastructure, utilities, energy & natural resources, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and warehousing. For more information visit www.surewerx.com.

About Intershop

Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With 30 years experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

