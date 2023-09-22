Surf Brand Hurley Partners with SKALE To Mint Their Sold Out NFT Collection

We have always believed that games were one of the best candidates to utilize the advantages of our blockchain. Tweet this

"We know our athletes and consumers look for immersive and fun experiences, and we wanted them to be able to play across both the physical and digital worlds," says Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance Chief Operating Officer.

The sold-out Hurley Super Loot Box Packs come with the Surfing Sloths 'Reef' and "Sandy' who have exclusive performance advantages in the game featuring the most rare and unique styling accessories.

Hurley partnered with SKALE Network, the world's fastest blockchain, to mint the digital collection and game, Super Surfer™. Hurley chose SKALE because of its high performance, zero-cost gas fees, and advanced security features.

SKALE is a robust platform that can handle the next-generation needs of a brand as dynamic and innovative as Hurley.

Jump.trade, a major player in the NFT and gaming ecosystem, is hosting the Hurley mint.

The mint takes place this Saturday, September 23, 2023, and the Hurley Super Surfer™ game is already available for download on Google Play and the App Store with an NFT-integrated version launching by the end of September.

About Hurley

Hurley, the renowned lifestyle brand that embodies the essence of coastal living, especially with its inclination towards beaches and surfing. Fueling the passions of action sports enthusiasts worldwide, Hurley's innovative products redefine the boundaries of style and performance. Seamlessly merging fashion-forward designs with sustainability at its core, Hurley embraces a wave of change, keeping intact its enthusiasm in embracing new technology in resonance with its fans and enthusiasts.

Hurley, with its paddling beginnings in Costa Mesa, California, has come a long way from manufacturing superior surfboards all the way to not only sponsoring surfing events but also expanding its forays into water conservation and creating a sports-and-surroundings-aware community!

About SKALE

SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as ML/AI smart contracts, on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, and enhanced security features. SKALE-G is the first fully decentralized Layer 1 permissionless blockchain to roll into Ethereum and use Layer 2 operatorless ZK rollups.

The SKALE network enables developers to deploy their own EVM blockchain in minutes without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization. Welcome to the SKALEverse.

