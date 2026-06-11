Surface Security Launches Data-Sovereign Phishing Defense for the AI Era

Surface was built around a simple idea: if you can see what the user sees and understand the environment they work in, you can catch attacks that traditional tools miss. We are bringing that visibility to the browser while keeping customer data in their control. Post this

Surface Security was built to close that gap.

The platform deploys as a lightweight browser extension and is powered by Surface Vision, the company's patent pending technology that analyzes browser activity through code, network, and visual signals. By seeing what the user sees, Surface can detect suspicious login pages, credential harvesting flows, impersonation attempts, and other malicious experiences even when the attack is new, targeted, or built with AI.

Beyond phishing detection, Surface extends browser visibility into data loss prevention, AI usage monitoring, and Shadow AI detection. The platform helps security teams understand when sensitive data may be exposed through browser activity, when employees are using unsanctioned AI tools, and when confidential information could be pasted, uploaded, or submitted into applications outside company control.

Surface also learns an organization's environment as users browse and authenticate to trusted sites. Over time, this allows the platform to understand what is normal for a company, which applications employees use, how those sites should look and behave, and when something appears suspicious or out of place.

"Attackers are no longer just sending obvious phishing emails. They are building convincing, targeted experiences that trick users in the browser," said Grant Smith, Founder and CEO of Surface Security. "Surface was built around a simple idea: if you can see what the user sees and understand the environment they work in, you can catch attacks that other tools were never designed to detect. That same visibility also gives security teams a practical way to control browser data loss, monitor AI usage, and uncover Shadow AI."

Unlike browser security platforms that require organizations to replace their existing browsers, Surface works as an extension. This makes it easier for companies to add advanced enterprise browser security without forcing a disruptive rip and replace rollout across the workforce.

Surface is also designed around data sovereignty. The platform can be deployed on premises or in the customer's own cloud environment, ensuring sensitive browsing telemetry, authentication context, AI usage data, and user activity remain under the organization's control.

"With Surface, we are giving defenders visibility at the point of attack and the point of data movement," Smith said. "The browser is where modern phishing succeeds, where employees interact with AI, and where sensitive data can leave the business. Security teams need technology that understands the full context of what users are seeing, loading, typing, uploading, and trusting."

Surface Security is now available for enterprise pilots and customer deployments.

About Surface Security

Surface Security is building browser-native security technology to help organizations detect phishing attacks, protect sensitive data, monitor AI usage, and maintain control over browser activity. The company's platform uses code, network, and visual analysis to identify threats and risky behavior inside the browser, including new, targeted, and AI-generated phishing attacks. Surface deploys on premises or in the customer's own cloud environment, giving enterprises stronger protection without giving up control of sensitive data.

Media Contact

Grant Smith, Surface Security, 1 9789730262, [email protected], https://surface-security.com

SOURCE Surface Security