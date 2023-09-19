Surfacide® Announces Exclusive Distribution of PathTrac®, A Cutting-Edge Clinical Decision Support Software Platform

PathTrac Data Helps Hospitals Pre-Empt SSI's Before They Occur By Identifying, Monitoring, and Enhancing Operating Room Infection Prevention Protocols.
WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surfacide, the leader in UV-C disinfection technology, has announced they are the exclusive partner and provider of PathTrac, an innovative clinical decision support software platform that allows hospitals to be more proactive with their infection prevention protocols in the operating room (OR).
By utilizing the four basic pillars of infection control—hand hygiene, environmental cleaning, vascular care and patient decolonization—PathTrac maps, reports and provides visibility to the pathways associated with protocol breakdowns in the OR leading to surgical site infections (SSI's). With more than 25 peer reviewed studies, PathTrac proactively guides OR improvement by implementing targeted interventions to achieve optimization.
PathTrac features include:
- Reservoir Monitoring
- Bacterial Strains Identification
- Transmission Mapping
- Easy to use sampling kits, swabbing takes only minutes
- Virtual Training
- Cloud Database and Connectivity
"We are honored to partner with RDB Bioinformatics and be the exclusive provider of PathTrac to hospitals around the country," said Gunner Lyslol, Founder & CEO of Surfacide. "Optimizing OR hygiene protocols with this important technology prioritizes patient safety and has the ability to significantly reduce the risk of SSI's and HAI's, which is costing the healthcare industry more than $6.5 billion each year."
"At RDB Bioinformatics, we are passionate about our partnership with Surfacide, and having them be the conduit to bringing PathTrac into healthcare facilities. We have an active interest in each other's separate companies initiatives, while working together to develop shared success in keeping patients safe," added Dr. Randy Loftus, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of RDB Bioinformatics, the owner of PathTrac.
Surfacide is proud to announce its partnership with PathTrac at the OR Manager Conference in Nashville, Tennessee September 18-20 (Booth #926). To learn more about transmission pathways specific to your OR, stop by our booth or get in touch with [email protected] to have a Surfacide consultant set up a baseline assessment of your facility.
PathTrac Video: HERE
Surfacide press kit: HERE
About Surfacide:
Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology and infection solutions company producing scientifically proven, hospital-grade UV devices. Surfacide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV-C light solution to rapidly reduce bioburden and microorganisms. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 1000 leading hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Surfacide LLC is proud to be American-made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit the Surfacide website to learn more or contact one of our professional support specialists at (844)-390-3538.
About RDB Bioinformatics:
RDB Bioinformatics is focused on helping patients, hospitals, and the medical community to work together to address HAIs and increasing bacterial resistance. Our primary goals are to address the goals put forth by the Centers for Disease Control including prevention of infections for patients undergoing surgery, prevention of bacterial spread between patients, and improving antibiotic stewardship. Our overarching goal is to maximize patient safety today and for the future, preventing high risk OR bacterial transmission and infection development. https://www.pathtrac.com
Media Contact
Alexandra Skillman, Surfacide, 1 4153426425, [email protected], www.surfacide.com
SOURCE Surfacide
Share this article