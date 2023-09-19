Surfacide® Announces Exclusive Distribution of PathTrac®, A Cutting-Edge Clinical Decision Support Software Platform

"Optimizing OR hygiene protocols with this important technology prioritizes patient safety and has the ability to significantly reduce the risk of SSI's and HAI's, which is costing the healthcare industry more than $6.5 billion each year," said Gunner Lyslo, Founder & CEO of Surfacide. Tweet this

PathTrac features include:

Reservoir Monitoring

Bacterial Strains Identification

Transmission Mapping

Easy to use sampling kits, swabbing takes only minutes

Virtual Training

Cloud Database and Connectivity

"We are honored to partner with RDB Bioinformatics and be the exclusive provider of PathTrac to hospitals around the country," said Gunner Lyslol, Founder & CEO of Surfacide. "Optimizing OR hygiene protocols with this important technology prioritizes patient safety and has the ability to significantly reduce the risk of SSI's and HAI's, which is costing the healthcare industry more than $6.5 billion each year."

"At RDB Bioinformatics, we are passionate about our partnership with Surfacide, and having them be the conduit to bringing PathTrac into healthcare facilities. We have an active interest in each other's separate companies initiatives, while working together to develop shared success in keeping patients safe," added Dr. Randy Loftus, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of RDB Bioinformatics, the owner of PathTrac.

Surfacide is proud to announce its partnership with PathTrac at the OR Manager Conference in Nashville, Tennessee September 18-20 (Booth #926). To learn more about transmission pathways specific to your OR, stop by our booth or get in touch with [email protected] to have a Surfacide consultant set up a baseline assessment of your facility.

About Surfacide:

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology and infection solutions company producing scientifically proven, hospital-grade UV devices. Surfacide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV-C light solution to rapidly reduce bioburden and microorganisms. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 1000 leading hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Surfacide LLC is proud to be American-made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit the Surfacide website to learn more or contact one of our professional support specialists at (844)-390-3538.

About RDB Bioinformatics:

RDB Bioinformatics is focused on helping patients, hospitals, and the medical community to work together to address HAIs and increasing bacterial resistance. Our primary goals are to address the goals put forth by the Centers for Disease Control including prevention of infections for patients undergoing surgery, prevention of bacterial spread between patients, and improving antibiotic stewardship. Our overarching goal is to maximize patient safety today and for the future, preventing high risk OR bacterial transmission and infection development. https://www.pathtrac.com

Media Contact

Alexandra Skillman, Surfacide, 1 4153426425, [email protected], www.surfacide.com

