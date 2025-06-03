Surfacide Unveils Helios®+ UV-C System: The First Whole Room Microbial Reduction Device to Receive 510(k) Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

"As the only FDA-authorized triple emitter system to deliver Whole Room Microbial Reduction without the need to reposition devices, Helios+ empowers healthcare facilities to create safer environments for patients and staff with speed and reliability," said Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide. Post this

The Power of Three: Elevating Clean

The Helios+ UV-C System harnesses Surfacide's patented Power of Three technology, which utilizes up to three emitters in a single cycle, eliminating the need for repositioning and maximizing workflow. This innovative design ensures comprehensive coverage, reduces shadows and delivers UV-C energy to high-touch surfaces, while considering the complex challenges presented by both vertical and horizontal orientations. Validated to achieve Whole Room Microbial Reduction, Helios+ delivers a defined dose to a defined distance and area, ensuring dependable microbial reduction in clinical environments.

Unmatched Flexibility and Adaptability

Designed with versatility in mind, Helios+ adapts to a wide range of settings, offering customizable configurations for:

Patient Rooms

Patient Bathrooms

Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Procedure Rooms (Operating Rooms, Cath Labs , L&D's, Endoscopy Suites)

With no repositioning necessary, Helios+ optimizes staff productivity and minimizes downtime, making it an ideal solution for high-traffic, high-risk environments. Helios+ also introduces LTE connectivity in addition to WiFi as a standard feature, which can offer significant benefits to the user including enhanced reliability, ease of use, and connectivity to the cloud.

Advanced Design for Trusted Performance

Simultaneous use of multiple UV-C emitters can reduce shadowed areas by providing multiple direct lines of sight to non-critical medical device surfaces. Helios+ features a parabolic concentrator that uses reflectors to harness and direct energy from all its lamps in one direction, covering vertical and horizontal surfaces and ensuring consistent microbial reduction.

The Helios+ UV-C system includes 3 UV-C emitters, 3 safety sensors, a control tablet, and 2 joiners that link the emitters for transport and also serve as warning signage when the device is in use.

Helios+ Meets Required FDA Performance Testing

Helios+ went through rigorous performance testing to ensure it meets the FDA's Special Controls, including:

Microbial Reduction Testing

Safety Testing

Biocompatibility Testing

Software and Cyber Security Testing

"Helios+ represents an immense leap forward in infection prevention," said Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide. "As the only FDA-authorized triple emitter system to deliver Whole Room Microbial Reduction without the need to reposition devices, Helios+ empowers healthcare facilities to create safer environments for patients and staff with remarkable speed and reliability."

About Surfacide

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a leading UV-C technology and infection prevention company committed to creating cleaner, safer environments through scientifically proven, hospital-grade solutions. Proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Surfacide's patented Helios+ UV-C System is the world's first FDA-authorized Whole Room Microbial Reduction device comprising 3 emitters in a single cycle with no repositioning required. Deployed in over 600 hospitals, long-term care communities, and public venues worldwide, Surfacide bridges the gap between traditional cleaning methods and next-generation patient safety solutions. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.surfacide.com or call (844) 390-3538.

