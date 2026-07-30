As Ohio contends with a growing pattern of billion-dollar severe storm events, municipalities and businesses that need to buy a street sweeper in Ohio can find premium equipment options and expert service support through MTech.

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those looking to buy a street sweeper in Ohio have a clear option through MTech, a dealer of premium industrial equipment serving the state and the surrounding region. Ohio has been in the path of multiple billion-dollar severe storm events in 2023 and 2024, according to federal climate data, and that trend has elevated demand for street sweeping equipment.

Why Are Severe Storms Increasing the Need for Street Sweepers?

Severe storms deposit significant debris across roads, drainage inlets and stormwater systems. Clearing that material efficiently is where street sweepers prove their value. Federal climate data documents multiple storms that crossed the billion-dollar threshold in 2023 and 2024, including tornado outbreaks and severe thunderstorms that affected communities across the state.

When storms move through, displaced aggregate, roadway sediment and organic material can clog catch basins and stormwater inlets, compounding drainage challenges and slowing community recovery. Regular sweeping removes that material before it enters the stormwater network, making it a practical and cost-effective step local governments and facility managers can take toward post-storm infrastructure resilience.

What Are the Options for Buying a Street Sweeper?

MTech carries mechanical broom, vacuum and regenerative air sweepers, covering a wide range of applications from postconstruction site cleanup to routine municipal road maintenance and stormwater system protection.

The company operates locations in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The Cincinnati location opened in 2025, extending MTech's reach into southern markets. MTech also serves buyers in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania.

As the exclusive regional dealer for Super Products, MTech has built its multistate reputation on representing only premium-tier industrial equipment. The company does not compete at the low end of the market. Rather, its focus is on durable, high-quality products backed by factory-trained technicians. MTech strives to provide on-site service within 24 to 48 hours, a commitment that matters most when equipment issues arise midoperation.

About MTech

MTech is a dealer of premium industrial equipment, including street sweepers, sewer inspection systems and RC Mowers, with locations in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The company serves buyers across the region, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania, as the exclusive regional dealer for Super Products. More information is available at mtechcompany.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, MTech, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.mtechcompany.com/

SOURCE MTech