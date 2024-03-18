Surgeon Hopes To Educate About Different Levels of Consciousness and How They Influence Daily Life

Book explains body level consciousness, subconscious and higher consciousness
BOWRAL, Australia, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Your Unique Consciousness," Dr. Anthony J. Emmett attempts to provide an understanding of the levels of consciousness and the way they assist healing the body and mind, from the daily conscious level, the sleep level, the subconscious, and the higher conscious. He goes on to say that each level has its use, and readers can benefit from understanding all of them to improve life and to coin health and happiness.
Emmett breaks down the differences in the book: body level consciousness, a unique one-off code, comes into the body as it develops in its mother's uterus and serves for the duration of the body's life; sleep level gives daily advice and helps to correct mistakes by seeing the other side of things; the subconscious level is a backup system for everyday conscious thinking and doing, and it contains self-image which guides what a person wants to be; and the higher consciousness contains "Divine Energy," otherwise known as God.
"My inspiration is the desire to help people improve themselves," said Emmett. "In a world needing help, understanding your unique consciousness aids with finding peace and love of the eternal spirit within."
Emmett works to explore the complexities of consciousness beyond conventional beliefs. He explains the differences between each and how to harness them and use them to achieve a fuller life. He describes himself as a surgical healer and has studied the subconscious of those he has treated, along with the mechanisms of healing.
"Know that your spirit controls health and healing and the thoughts you hold in your mind," said Emmett. "Reach the consciousness in each of your living cells in all parts of your body, influencing their health, happiness and longevity. Happiness in mind creates health in body."
"Your Unique Consciousness: The Eternal Path of Life"
By Dr. Anthony J. Emmett
ISBN: 9781982296926 (softcover); 9781982296919 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Dr. Anthony J. Emmett grew up in a medical family in the tropics of northern Australia. His father was a doctor, treating the local population during the Great Depression and during World War II. From early reading of his father's books, Emmett decided on a medical career and became a surgical doctor and reconstructive plastic surgeon, as well as a medical school professor. Early on, he became interested in the power of the mind to assist healing, and the self-image as a motivating force in life. Upon retirement, he visited India and trained as an artist and studied spirituality with Sai Baba. Dr. Emmett has previously published over ten other books, including "Conscious Reality: A Philosophy of The Eternal Self"and "Healing: A Philosophy for the 21St Century." To learn more, please visit http://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CKY8DVK7/about.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE Dr. Anthony J. Emmett
Share this article