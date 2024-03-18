Surgeon Hopes To Educate About Different Levels of Consciousness and How They Influence Daily Life

Emmett works to explore the complexities of consciousness beyond conventional beliefs. He explains the differences between each and how to harness them and use them to achieve a fuller life. Post this

"My inspiration is the desire to help people improve themselves," said Emmett. "In a world needing help, understanding your unique consciousness aids with finding peace and love of the eternal spirit within."

Emmett works to explore the complexities of consciousness beyond conventional beliefs. He explains the differences between each and how to harness them and use them to achieve a fuller life. He describes himself as a surgical healer and has studied the subconscious of those he has treated, along with the mechanisms of healing.

"Know that your spirit controls health and healing and the thoughts you hold in your mind," said Emmett. "Reach the consciousness in each of your living cells in all parts of your body, influencing their health, happiness and longevity. Happiness in mind creates health in body."

"Your Unique Consciousness: The Eternal Path of Life"

By Dr. Anthony J. Emmett

ISBN: 9781982296926 (softcover); 9781982296919 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Anthony J. Emmett grew up in a medical family in the tropics of northern Australia. His father was a doctor, treating the local population during the Great Depression and during World War II. From early reading of his father's books, Emmett decided on a medical career and became a surgical doctor and reconstructive plastic surgeon, as well as a medical school professor. Early on, he became interested in the power of the mind to assist healing, and the self-image as a motivating force in life. Upon retirement, he visited India and trained as an artist and studied spirituality with Sai Baba. Dr. Emmett has previously published over ten other books, including "Conscious Reality: A Philosophy of The Eternal Self"and "Healing: A Philosophy for the 21St Century." To learn more, please visit http://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CKY8DVK7/about.

