Surgeon Recounts His Medical Military Experiences During the Vietnam War

"Although it's been some 57 years since my time in Vietnam, I'm proud of the little trauma hospital I helped to create," said Edynak. "It led to the literal saving of life and limbs of the indigenous mountain tribesmen who were assisting our forces on the ground."

Though Edynak's story is of a serious nature, he often employs his sense of humor while reminiscing about his service. Vignettes range from "poisoning" the 82nd Airborne antiguerrilla forces during a training exercise with Senna, a stool softener that stained one's urine red, to trading "authentic" chicken blood covered Viet Cong battle flags for truckloads of surgical equipment

"Though not every component of this book is military, there was humor happening at almost every stage when I was in medicine," said Edynak. "There are also stories where in spite of my relative inexperience and naivete, there were usually successful outcomes. That is, I was neither dismissed from my residency, kidnapped nor did I end up in the stockade."

"Mirth, Medicine and the Military: A Vietnam Survivor's Memoir with Poetic license"

By Eugene Edynak, MD

About the author

Eugene Edynak, MD became a board-certified surgeon after receiving his MD from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md., and later receiving his MBA in health administration from University of Miami. He's held positions as the Chief of Surgery for the US Public Health Service Hospital, Norfolk Va., and the Associate Medical Director at Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, NY. He has also been on the academic staff of several universities. He currently lives with his wife, Marea, in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. To learn more, please visit: https://www.DrEMedicalWarrior.com/

