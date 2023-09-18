Surgeon Shares Story of Grief, Recovery and the Magic of Uganda

In "The Mourning After," Dr. Durante recalls how he reacted to the news of Liz's death, the grief that ensued, and how he recovered and forgave the man who killed his daughter. He also highlights his decision to continue Liz's philanthropic work.. Tweet this

"I want to share my own experiences of loss and how I learned to continue to live past this tragedy," said Durante," in hope that I can help someone struggling with their own grief. I also felt that it was my obligation to continue the work that Liz has started."

"The Mourning After" also details Durante's trips to Uganda, performing surgical procedures in remote areas and his visits into the impenetrable forest trekking the endangered silverback gorillas that captivated him as a young man. He also established the Elizabeth Durante Medical Clinic in Kabermaido, Uganda.

"I always knew I'd write a book, but I never imagined it would be about this," said Durante. "I had lost my way, and losing Elizabeth led me to reinvent myself and focus on what really matters."

"The Mourning After: A Surgeon's Compelling Journey of Healing Through Forgiveness"

By Keith R. Durante MD PC FACS

ISBN: 9798765233467 (softcover); 9798765233450 (hardcover); 9798765233443 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Keith Durante completed a micro-vascular fellowship under world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Lester R. Sauvage after completing a traditional five-year general surgical residency in New York City. He utilized his background in microsurgery to become a leading hair restoration surgeon. He currently resides on Long Island, N.Y. with his wife. To learn more, please visit http://www.myhair.health/philanthrophy.

