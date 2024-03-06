Surging Personal Loans Spotlight Need for Greater Financial Literacy in America

The personal loans market was worth $80.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow with an annual growth rate of 30.8% from 2023 by 2030. Post this

The Burgeoning Personal Loan Industry

To paint you a clear picture, let's look into some updated figures:

As of the third quarter of 2023, the number of Americans taking out personal loans rose to 23.2 million, a 5.5% increase compared to 22 million in the previous year.

Market research indicates the personal loans market was worth $80.41 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow with an annual growth rate of 30.8% from 2023 by 2030.

While these numbers might seem small initially, they reflect significant growth. This surge involves both you and me. As the saying goes, "With great power comes great responsibility." This saying is especially true in finance, where taking out a loan brings an essential repayment duty.

However, the reality presents a different narrative. The total balance of personal loans in America jumped by 54% to $241 billion by the end of December 2023 since 2019, before the pandemic.

The average debt per borrower climbed to $11,692 from $8,780 since the pandemic began. In 2023, Credit Card delinquencies rose sharply by over 50%, with total consumer debt reaching an astonishing $17.5 trillion. In the same period, the average debt per personal loan borrower was $11,692, up 9% from $10,749 the previous year.

This scenario seems more appealing, especially to lenders. So, what's driving this trend? Are interest rates too high, or are there other factors at play?

Financial Literacy

The answer lies in two words: Financial Literacy. Despite being one of the most advanced countries in the financial sector, the U.S. could fare better in financial literacy. This gap highlights the need for improved education on managing finances effectively.

The rise in personal loans raises some red flags. Without the right know-how, getting in over your head is easy. That's where financial literacy comes in. It's critical to handle loans wisely. Ant Tumi's take? Start learning about money early, right in school. This way, you're set up to make intelligent choices about borrowing. Education is the game-changer for making informed decisions and avoiding debt traps.

Teaching Financial Literacy in Schools

As the market experiences remarkable growth, the importance of financial literacy becomes increasingly evident. In "Financial Literacy in Schools - The Missing Curriculum," Ant Tumi, the founder of LoanForSuccess, highlights that only 57% of American adults are financially literate. This shortfall in understanding contributes to the 77% of Americans who feel economically stressed, specifically among Gen Z, who often juggle social media trends and innovation; only 36% show financial literacy.

Don't worry; it's not just about numbers! Ant Tumi dives into various sources, including scholarly readings, case studies, personal anecdotes, observations from children to senior citizens, and research, all aimed at finding a practical solution to the issue- beginning right from school.

It all starts with education in school!

About LoanForSuccess

LoanForSuccess is an innovative platform that bridges the gap between loan providers and borrowers, fostering an environment of financial empowerment and accessibility. Founded by Ant Tumi, a visionary entrepreneur and author of the groundbreaking eBook "Financial Literacy in Schools - The Missing Curriculum," LoanForSuccess is committed to promoting financial literacy and responsible borrowing.

With a core belief in the power of education to transform financial decision-making, LoanForSuccess offers resources and tools to help individuals navigate the complex world of personal finance. Our mission is to make financial success achievable for everyone by providing the knowledge and connections necessary to make informed borrowing and lending decisions.

Through our services, we aim to contribute to a financially literate society where every loan is a step toward personal growth and economic stability.

Media Contact

