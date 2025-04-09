Surina Carloni marks her publishing debut with the release of 'Yoga Moon Dance'

Author shares a tale of resilience, second chances, and hope amid life's hardest lessons

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Yoga Moon Dance" (published by AuthorHouse) from first-time author Surina Carloni offers readers a poignant and humorous journey of self-discovery and second chances. The book follows Sonia, a woman navigating personal trauma and emotional confusion, who finds solace and strength on her yoga mat — and in the hearts of unexpected companions.

After professional disappointment and a painful breakup, Sonia's world is cracked open. Between working at a homeless shelter and managing the chaos of family ties, she seeks grounding through yoga. Along the way, her encounters with a diverse cast of characters — Trent, a rugged trucker; Bobby, her quirky roommate; and a circle of soulful yogis — help illuminate a path forward. Through movement, introspection, and friendship, Sonia learns to reclaim her voice and rediscover her purpose.

"Yoga Moon Dance" blends the humor of everyday life with moments of deep introspection, offering readers a relatable yet inspiring tale of self-discovery and second chances. The book taps into themes that resonate in today's society: emotional healing, mindfulness, the power of friendship, and the importance of community.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the story, the author answered, "To have hope to have a few trusted friends, to be humble enough to move forward in their dreams or goals, and to understand themselves and try to find simple joys in life. And the need to find better coping skills."

"Yoga Moon Dance" major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846843-yoga-moon-dance.

"Yoga Moon Dance"

By Surina Carloni

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 94 pages | ISBN 9798823040129

E-Book | 94 pages | ISBN 9798823040112

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Surina Carloni embraces an active lifestyle, finding peace through yoga, capturing the beauty of nature with her camera, and enjoying the companionship of her beloved cat, Spectra. "Yoga Moon Dance" is her first publication. To learn more, visit her blog at surinacarloni.car.blog.

