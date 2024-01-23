Survale and HappyDance Announce New Partnership at Talent Acquisition Week

Happy Dance's focus on delivering world class digital experiences aligns perfectly with Survale's ability to measure candidate satisfaction and identify ways to optimize experiences Post this

Survale's Always On Career Site Module embeds in HappyDance custom career sites to gather feedback from job seekers as they experience an employer's brand, jobs and digital hiring assets. This feedback is then used to understand visitors' satisfaction level with the career site and to optimize the site to deliver the best experiences. Survale can also gather feedback and help optimize post applicant hiring processes.

HappyDance's flexible, innovative enterprise careers site platform can be used to elevate Survale clients' employer brand and brings their EVP to life at every turn, allowing them to break free of their ATS career page, or clumsy, inflexible and hard to maintain career site platforms.

Survale will be exhibiting at booth 302 and HappyDance will be exhibiting at booth 406.

"Happy Dance's focus on delivering world class digital experiences aligns perfectly with Survale's ability to measure candidate satisfaction and identify ways to optimize experiences," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "We are excited to launch this new partnership."

"This partnership with Survale will empower organizations to enhance their recruitment strategies and provide candidates with an exceptional digital experience," said Jim Taylor, Managing Director of HappyDance spokesperson. "Together we can offer our clients an unparalleled ability to measure and enhance candidate experience."

For more information about Survale, visit survale.com. For more information about HappyDance, visit www.happydance.love. For additional information about the Talent Acquisition Week full conference, January 29th through 31st at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort, click here.

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people, processes and technologies to deliver world class talent experiences. For more information, visit: survale.com.

About HappyDance

HappyDance, a Ph.Creative company trading as Phuse Technology Ltd., is an Enterprise Careers Site platform (SaaS) where cutting-edge technology, expert understanding of recruitment needs, and design combine to create engaging candidate experiences. Differentiated by its wealth of Employer Brand expertise, HappyDance offers an intuitive CMS that affords clients complete control from activation, with in-built AI functionality and insights to assess and enhance content. Technology unites with humanity ensuring a healthy balance of innovation and empathy in its solutions and a partnership-like approach to aftercare support. For more information on HappyDance's innovative career site solutions, visit www.happydance.love.

