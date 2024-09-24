Survale Announces New High Volume Recruiting Solution at The 2024 HR Technology Conference and Exposition

"We developed Survale High Volume Hiring Intelligence to address the needs of the most challenging recruiting environments today" Post this

The new High Volume Hiring Intelligence suite provides additional tools specific for high volume organizations to help them optimize what is often a distributed, high tech, low touch enterprise. Survale High Volume Hiring Intelligence includes:

Automated candidate feedback collection after key interactions

ATS integration, mapping feedback to specific hiring operational data

Conversational SMS feedback collection for faster feedback and higher response rates

Custom RPO dashboards to optimize RPO touch points and enforce service levels

Recruiter and hiring manager performance management

Real time alerts to spot potentially legally sensitive feedback and reduce liability

Satisfaction benchmarking against like companies and CandE winners

Preboarding engagement and feedback to support candidates and understand issues affecting their ability to show up day one

SurvalePromote to leverage positive experiences into higher Glassdoor ratings and social media posts

SurvaleRewards, leveraging coupon codes or gift cards to incentivize candidates and new hires, as well as increase revenues

"In response to our many large high volume hiring clients, we developed Survale High Volume Hiring Intelligence to address the needs of the most challenging recruiting environments today," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "The result is a suite of solutions that give organizations unprecedented insights into what's working and what's not across their people, processes, partners and technologies."

Survale High Volume Hiring Intelligence is available immediately. For more information click here.

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, allowing organizations to optimize and align their people, processes and technologies to deliver world class talent experiences. For more information, visit: survale.com.

Media Contact

Ian M Alexander, SURVALE INC, 1 8882078782, [email protected], SURVALE INC

