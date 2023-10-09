Survale Announces Upcoming LLM AI Sentiment Analysis and New Technology Enabled Services Rooted in New Maturity Model at 2023 HR technology Conference

Technology Enabled Services provides clients with a fractional resource to analyze recruiting experience data and provide recommendations for optimizing their people, processes and technologies. Tweet this

Survale is also announcing their latest iteration of AI sentiment analysis. This upcoming Large Language Model feature will work alongside Survale's existing AI text analysis feature to provide deeper insights into talent sentiment, allowing for emotional analysis of experiences as a way to identify issues and optimize talent experiences.

Technology Enabled Services and the free Survale Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model are available immediately. The upcoming LLM AI Sentiment Analysis is in alpha stage and is expected to be rolled out selectively to Survale clients Q1 24. Survale will be at Booth 1111 October 10th through the 12th at the 2023 HR Technology Conference and Exhibition.

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people, processes and technologies to deliver world class talent experiences. For more information, visit: survale.com.

Media Contact

Jason Moreau, Survale, 1 888-207-8782, [email protected], Survale

