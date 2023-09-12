Survale Featured in Gartner Talent Acquisition Technology Hype Cycle and Named Major Contender in Everest Group Employee Experience Platform Peak Matrix Assessment

This kind of recognition from organizations like Gartner Group and Everest Group further validates Survale's mission. Tweet this

Survale was ranked as a Major Contender for the second consecutive year in The Everest Group's Everest Group's 2023 Peak Matrix Assessment for Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms. The 2023 Peak Matrix Assessment for Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms is based on an exhaustive RFI and independent evaluation for nearly two dozen platforms.

"Survale's fully automated feedback collection, combined with predictive, diagnostic analytics enable organizations to optimize talent facing people, processes and technologies," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "This kind of recognition from organizations like Gartner Group and Everest Group further validates Survale's mission."

Survale's unique platform goes beyond measuring experiences by automatically gathering both periodic and transaction based experiential feedback, combining it with operational data and predictive analytics to align people, optimize processes and maximize talent facing technologies. The result is real time data to drive world class talent experiences from hello to hire to retire.

About Survale

Survale's Top HR Product award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, as well as all talent facing programs, processes and technologies, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.

Media Contact

Ian Alexander, SURVALE INC, 1 8882078782, [email protected], https://survale.com

SOURCE SURVALE INC