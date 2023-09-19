Survale Releases New "Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" White Paper

New whitepaper provides a capability map that can enable organizations to provide repeatable, data driven experiences to candidates, recruiters and hiring managers
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talent feedback platform provider Survale announced today the release of a new white paper that provides a capability map that will show organizations clear steps to take in order to provide repeatable, data driven positive experiences for candidates as they go through the hiring process.
Providing positive candidate experience has long been seen as a key to better hiring outcomes. A Brandon Hall Group study found that organizations that prioritize candidate experience have a better quality of hire, with a 70% increase in the likelihood of hiring a top-quality candidate. IBM found that candidates who had a positive experience during the hiring process were 38% more likely to accept a job offer. And Job Seeker Nation reports that 56% of workers would share a positive experience applying for a job with an organization publicly or with their personal or professional network.
But delivering consistently positive experiences to candidates has proven difficult for employers. Modern hiring practices include multiple people, processes and technologies, many of which are external to the talent acquisition department and the organization itself. In this environment, leaders need data from multiple sources to know what's working and what's not.
This requires a broad set of experience data that can be centralized, analyzed and diagnose actions that can be executed to optimize hiring processes across all stages.
"The Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" draws from the experiences of a large base of organizations to create a roadmap for understanding the capabilities required in order to effectively use feedback data to better manage the recruitment process. Each level of the maturity model provides increasing capabilities and ties them to the increased hiring benefits that each level can yield.
"The Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" is available as a complimentary download at survale.com.
About Survale
Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.
Media Contact
Ian Alexander, SURVALE INC, 1 8882078782, [email protected], SURVALE INC
SOURCE SURVALE INC
Share this article