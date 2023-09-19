Survale Releases New "Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" White Paper

"The Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" draws from the experiences of a large base of organizations to create a roadmap for understanding the capabilities required in order to effectively use feedback data to better manage the recruitment process. Tweet this

But delivering consistently positive experiences to candidates has proven difficult for employers. Modern hiring practices include multiple people, processes and technologies, many of which are external to the talent acquisition department and the organization itself. In this environment, leaders need data from multiple sources to know what's working and what's not.

This requires a broad set of experience data that can be centralized, analyzed and diagnose actions that can be executed to optimize hiring processes across all stages.

"The Data Driven Candidate Experience Maturity Model" draws from the experiences of a large base of organizations to create a roadmap for understanding the capabilities required in order to effectively use feedback data to better manage the recruitment process. Each level of the maturity model provides increasing capabilities and ties them to the increased hiring benefits that each level can yield.

