Survale Unveils New Microsoft Teams Integration to Streamline Employee and Hiring Manager Feedback

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survale, the most awarded workforce feedback and analytics platform, is excited to announce the immediate availability of its new integration with Microsoft Teams. This innovative feature allows organizations to deliver surveys directly to employees, hiring managers, and recruiters within the Teams platform, eliminating the need for email or SMS. The integration enhances feedback collection, particularly for hiring manager input during the recruitment process and quality of hire feedback from employees and managers throughout the first year of employment.

Building on its existing integration with Slack, Survale's Microsoft Teams integration enables seamless, real-time survey delivery within collaboration tools that teams already use daily. By embedding surveys into these platforms, Survale significantly boosts response rates, ensuring organizations capture critical insights faster and more effectively.

"This integration is a game-changer for organizations looking to optimize their talent acquisition and employee experience programs," said Jason Moreau, Co-Founder and CEO of Survale. "Delivering surveys directly in Microsoft Teams or Slack meets employees and managers where they are, driving higher engagement and richer data. Whether it's gathering hiring manager feedback to improve the hiring process or tracking quality of hire metrics over the first year, our platform empowers HR teams with actionable insights."

Key benefits of the Microsoft Teams integration include:

Streamlined Feedback Collection: Surveys are delivered directly within Teams, bypassing traditional email or SMS channels for a frictionless experience.

Enhanced Hiring Manager Insights: Real-time feedback from hiring managers during recruitment helps identify process gaps and improve candidate experiences and quality of hire.

Robust Quality of Hire Metrics: Automated surveys collect employee and manager feedback at key intervals during the first year, providing data to boost retention and performance.

Higher Response Rates: Leveraging familiar collaboration tools like Teams and Slack increases participation compared to conventional survey methods.

The Microsoft Teams integration is available immediately to all Survale clients, complementing the platform's existing Slack integration and its suite of tools for optimizing talent acquisition and employee engagement.

For more information about Survale's Microsoft Teams integration or to schedule a demo, visit survale.com or contact [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]).

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always-On," real-time solution for automatically gathering, analyzing, and acting upon satisfaction and engagement data from candidates and employees—from recruitment to retirement. With integrations into leading collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, Survale empowers organizations to optimize their people, processes, and technologies with actionable insights.

