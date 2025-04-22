Survale Wins 6th Annual Lighthouse Research HR Tech Award for Best Talent Intelligence Solution

Survale Professional Edition, a streamlined toolkit for rapid and affordable talent feedback, recognized for optimizing talent acquisition.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survale, the most awarded talent feedback platform, is thrilled to announce it has been named the winner of the 6th annual Lighthouse Research HR Tech Award in the category of Talent Acquisition: Best Talent Intelligence Solution for its Survale Professional Edition. This prestigious award recognizes HR technology providers with an exceptional impact on talent acquisition.
Survale Professional, a streamlined toolkit derived from Survale's Enterprise Talent Feedback Platform, is specifically designed to get companies gathering feedback quickly, easily, and affordably. It empowers organizations to transform their hiring processes by capturing continuous feedback from candidates, hiring managers, and recruiters. This real-time talent intelligence provides invaluable insights that drive data-backed decisions, leading to improved candidate experience, reduced time-to-hire, enhanced quality of hire, and stronger employer branding.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "This award validates our commitment to providing talent acquisition teams with the tools they need to truly understand and optimize their processes from every stakeholder's perspective. Survale Pro is designed to turn feedback into actionable intelligence, ultimately creating a more positive and efficient hiring experience for everyone involved."
Lighthouse Research & Advisory's own research highlights the critical need for solutions like Survale. "Our candidate research shows that more than 83% of candidates experience frustration occasionally or frequently in the hiring process. SURVALE helps employers overcome this by asking questions of candidates, getting the information they need, and using that insight to adapt and change the hiring process when needed," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
Survale Pro offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:
- Simple Feedback Collection: Gather feedback at key touchpoints by integrating proven benchmarked surveys into ATS notifications, recruiter emails and ad hoc emails to past candidates.
- Real-time Reporting and Analytics: Gain immediate visibility into candidate sentiment, identify bottlenecks, and track key performance indicators.
- Actionable Insights: Understand the "why" behind the data with robust reporting and analysis tools, enabling targeted improvements.
- Hiring Manager and Recruiter Feedback: Gather crucial internal perspectives to align strategies and optimize collaboration.
- Benchmarked Results: Benchmark satisfaction against both winners and participants in the annual CandE Candidate Experience Research and Awards Program.
Survale is proud to be recognized as a leader in talent intelligence and remains dedicated to helping organizations build world-class talent acquisition strategies through the power of feedback.
For more information, visit survale.com
About Survale
Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always-On," real-time solution for automatically gathering, analyzing, and acting upon satisfaction and engagement data from candidates and employees—from recruitment to retirement. With integrations into leading collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, Survale empowers organizations to optimize their people, processes, and technologies with actionable insights. Visit survale.com.
About Lighthouse Research & Advisory
Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern analyst firm focused on enabling faster, smarter HR decisions. Providing valuable data and insights, the firm serves as a trusted advisor to HR leaders and the technology vendors who serve them.
