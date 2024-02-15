Survalent Launches Industry Podcast Series "Exploring the Utiliverse™"

The company, which previously coined the term "Utiliverse™" to define the intricate ecosystem that all utilities work within, has now introduced a podcast to discuss a wide range of topics critical to modern utility operations. Post this

The podcast series, hosted by Survalent Chief Technology Officer Young Ngo, currently has three episodes on air and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube:

Episode 1 – Exploring the Distribution System Operator (DSO) Journey featuring valuable insights from United Power CEO Mark Gabriel about the evolving role of distribution utilities in the transformational journey toward becoming DSOs,

"Exploring the Utiliverse™ envisions a future-ready grid characterized by advanced predictability, responsiveness, security, and sustainability," explains Young. "The modern utility operates in a universe that is constantly evolving to address massive disruptions and challenges. At the same time, utilities now have more opportunities that ever to optimize their resources, processes, costs, and outcomes. Exploring the Utiliverse™ enables utilities to acquire a granular understanding of the space that they function in, and how to leverage available resources to maximize their goals."

Exploring the Utiliverse™ is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Subscribe today on your preferred channel to discover key strategies to efficiently navigate and manage the ever-changing utility landscape.

About Survalent:

Survalent is the most trusted provider of ADMS systems for electric, water/wastewater, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transit utilities across the globe. More than 700 utilities in 40 countries rely on SurvalentONE ADMS solutions to operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations and better integrate renewable resources into their network. Our SCADA, OMS, and DMS solutions enable utilities to significantly increase reliability & resiliency, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. Our comprehensive substation automation solution, StationCentral, delivers real-time control and monitoring to help utilities enhance network performance and protect their investment in mission-critical substations. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 60 years.

