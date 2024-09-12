Survalent Launches Polaris to Empower Field Crew with Mobile Data Access & Enable Faster, Safer Outage Restorations

"I'm particularly excited about Polaris' offline capabilities, which will enable field crew to continue to access and edit their work even when they're working in remote locations that have little to no cell coverage." – Young Ngo, Chief Technology Officer, Survalent Post this

"We're excited to launch Polaris – it adds immense value to our already proven utility-grade outage management system (OMS). I'm particularly excited about Polaris' offline capabilities, which will enable field crew to continue to access and edit their work even when they're working in remote locations that have little to no cell coverage," said Young Ngo, Chief Technology Officer of Survalent. "Once they get back online, Polaris will automatically sync with the OMS and update all the data for stakeholders in the field and control room."

SurvalentONE Polaris enables utilities to accelerate restorations and repairs while optimizing field crew deployment and safety. It helps utilities manage outages much more efficiently and get the lights back on faster at a lower cost, making for happier customers and a stronger bottom line.

About Survalent:

Survalent is the most trusted provider of ADMS and DERMS for electric, water/wastewater, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transit utilities across the globe. More than 700 utilities in 40 countries rely on SurvalentONE ADMS and DERMS solutions to operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations and better integrate renewable resources into their network. Our SCADA, OMS, and DMS solutions enable utilities to significantly increase reliability & resiliency, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. Our DERMS solution enables utilities to monitor, control, report on, plan and optimize renewable energy assets in the grid. Our comprehensive substation automation solution, StationCentral, delivers real-time control and monitoring to help utilities enhance network performance and protect their investment in mission-critical substations. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 60 years.

