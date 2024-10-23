Survalent Presents the 2024 Industry Leadership Award to CHELCO at the Global User Conference

The award recognizes CHELCO's use of grid automation to enhance system resiliency, reduce outage times, and improve overall service reliability for its members.
BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survalent, a leading provider of Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and DERMS software for utilities, proudly presented a 2024 Industry Leadership Award to Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative (CHELCO) at the Survalent 2024 Global User Conference held in Orlando, Florida. The award recognizes utilities that demonstrate excellence in adopting cutting-edge technologies and advancing operational processes to maximize grid reliability and resiliency. CHELCO earned this distinction for its use of Survalent's Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration (FLISR) technology, which has strengthened grid resiliency and improved service to 65,000 members across the Florida panhandle.
By deploying Survalent's FLISR solution, CHELCO has successfully mitigated the impacts of severe weather events, reducing outage times and saving significant costs. In one month of storms, the cooperative realized over $200,000 in savings. CHELCO is also deploying Survalent's Dynamic Voltage Regulation (DVR) solution to reduce peak demand and further optimize grid performance.
"It is my pleasure to present this 2024 Industry Leadership Award to CHELCO. By implementing distribution automation, they've increased the distribution system resiliency against storms and heatwaves," said Young Ngo, Survalent's Chief Technology Officer. "This award recognizes and honors CHELCO's commitment to resilient power delivery and their generosity in sharing insights and solutions with the broader electric distribution community."
The award ceremony was one of many highlights at the Survalent 2024 Global User Conference, which brought together utility professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in grid management. The conference featured hands-on training, product demonstrations, and sessions designed to help utilities harness technology to improve operational reliability.
About Survalent:
Survalent is the most trusted provider of ADMS and DERMS for electric, water/wastewater, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transit utilities across the globe. More than 800 utilities in 40 countries rely on SurvalentONE ADMS and DERMS solutions to operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations and better integrate renewable resources into their network. Our SCADA, OMS, and DMS solutions enable utilities to significantly increase reliability & resiliency, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. Our DERMS solution enables utilities to monitor, control, report on, plan and optimize renewable energy assets in the grid. Our comprehensive substation automation solution, StationCentral, delivers real-time control and monitoring to help utilities enhance network performance and protect their investment in mission-critical substations. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 60 years.
