Survalent Presents the 2024 Industry Leadership Award to CHELCO at the Global User Conference

"It is my pleasure to present this 2024 Industry Leadership Award to CHELCO. By implementing distribution automation, they've increased the distribution system resiliency against storms and heatwaves," said Young Ngo, Survalent's Chief Technology Officer. "This award recognizes and honors CHELCO's commitment to resilient power delivery and their generosity in sharing insights and solutions with the broader electric distribution community."

The award ceremony was one of many highlights at the Survalent 2024 Global User Conference, which brought together utility professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in grid management. The conference featured hands-on training, product demonstrations, and sessions designed to help utilities harness technology to improve operational reliability.

