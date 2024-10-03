Survalent Presents the 2024 Industry Leadership Award to United Power at the Global User Conference

"It is my great honor to present the 2024 Industry Leadership Award to United Power. Recognized for their pioneering spirit, United Power has demonstrated bold leadership in embracing the future of energy." - Steve Mueller, CEO of Survalent. Post this

"It is my great honor to present the 2024 Industry Leadership Award to United Power. Recognized for their pioneering spirit, United Power has demonstrated bold leadership in embracing the future of energy," said Steve Mueller, CEO of Survalent. "Their commitment to operational innovation and sustainability, particularly through advanced distribution management systems, has set a high standard for the industry."

The award was accepted by Jan Kulmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of United Power. She was joined by key members of the United Power team, including Chris Beatty, Distribution Engineering Manager; Izak Absmeier, System Operations Supervisor; Hannah Hood, Distribution Engineer; and Joe Gregory, System Operator.

The award ceremony was one of the many highlights of the Survalent 2024 Global User Conference, which brought together industry experts, utility professionals, and thought leaders to explore the future of grid management. Attendees participated in a variety of sessions, including hands-on training and product demonstrations designed to empower utilities to optimize operations and deliver more reliable service to their customers.

