Survalent To Launch SurvalentONE Live! at the 2024 Global User Conference

"This advanced application represents a major leap forward for utilities, bridging the gap between control room operations, IT, and organizational stakeholders," says Young Ngo, Survalent's CTO. "With SurvalentONE Live!, authorized stakeholders can securely access critical data from any device, whether on-site or remotely. This not only facilitates better collaboration but also supports more effective grid management across the organization."

Key features of Live! include:

Secure read-only access that reduces data breach risks.

Configurable dashboards that cut build time from weeks to minutes.

Secure Workspaces that allow users to control who has access to their dashboards and queries.

Advanced Query Capabilities for quickly exploring and exporting historical data, alarms, and events.

Attendees at the conference will have the opportunity to experience Live! in action. Demos will be held at the Live! booth, where experts will showcase how the application can truly enhance grid management and provide real-time insights into key SCADA data. Additionally, there will also be a session on Live! and a hands-on training course at the conference.

