Survale's High Volume Hiring Intelligence Solution Wins Award for Best Advancement in Candidate Experience Management Technology

"This award highlights Survale's dedication to helping organizations create a more engaging and efficient hiring process in high volume environments." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our commitment to advancing candidate experience management technology," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "This award highlights our dedication to helping organizations create a more engaging and efficient hiring process in high volume environments."

Survale's High Volume Hiring Intelligence Solution provides organizations with actionable insights to optimize their people, processes, RPO partners and technologies, ensuring a positive candidate experience and reducing time-to-hire.

For more information about Survale and their award-winning technology, click here.

About Survale

Survale is a leading provider of feedback analytics solutions designed to improve candidate experience and optimize recruitment processes. Their platform offers comprehensive insights and actionable data to help organizations make data-driven decisions and achieve better hiring outcomes.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the leading independent research and analyst firm focused on human capital management (HCM). They offer data, research, certification, and community to help organizations create future-proof employee development plans for the new era of work.

For more information, visit survale.com

Media Contact

Ian Alexander, SURVALE, 1 8882078782, [email protected], https://survale.com

SOURCE SURVALE