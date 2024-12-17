Survale's High Volume Hiring Intelligence Solution Wins Award for Best Advancement in Candidate Experience Management Technology

Suite of tools for optimizing the people, processes, RPO partners and technologies used for high volume hiring wins high honors
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survale is proud to announce that it has received a Bronze Award for Best Advancement in Candidate Experience Management Technology from the Brandon Hall Group in their annual Technology Excellence Award program.
This prestigious award recognizes Survale's High Volume Hiring Intelligence Solution, a powerful toolkit designed to optimize recruitment processes for high volume hiring organizations. The solution includes automated candidate feedback collection, ATS integration, conversational SMS feedback collection, custom RPO dashboards, recruiter and hiring manager performance management, real-time alerts, satisfaction benchmarking, preboarding engagement, SurvalePromote for boosting employer ratings, and SurvaleRewards to incentivize candidates.
"We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our commitment to advancing candidate experience management technology," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "This award highlights our dedication to helping organizations create a more engaging and efficient hiring process in high volume environments."
Survale's High Volume Hiring Intelligence Solution provides organizations with actionable insights to optimize their people, processes, RPO partners and technologies, ensuring a positive candidate experience and reducing time-to-hire.
For more information about Survale and their award-winning technology, click here.
About Survale
Survale is a leading provider of feedback analytics solutions designed to improve candidate experience and optimize recruitment processes. Their platform offers comprehensive insights and actionable data to help organizations make data-driven decisions and achieve better hiring outcomes.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is the leading independent research and analyst firm focused on human capital management (HCM). They offer data, research, certification, and community to help organizations create future-proof employee development plans for the new era of work.
For more information, visit survale.com
