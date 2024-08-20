Survey Captures Journalist Sentiment on Health Tech Conferences (infographic)

"Health tech is pure noise right now, and journalists have the ability to shine a light on the people, products and initiatives that are making a difference in healthcare," said Erin George, Managing Director for Public Relations at Innsena. Post this

"Health tech is pure noise right now, and journalists have the ability to shine a light on the people, products and initiatives that are making a difference in healthcare," said Erin George, Managing Director for Public Relations at Innsena. "We have an obligation to support them, and reporters tell us pitch volume has made conferences a major pain point."

Recent statistics show PR professionals are increasingly using generative AI to write pitches and leveraging CRM tools to mass pitch journalists, clogging their inboxes. So while most reporters ranked content generation as their top priority at industry events (86%), it's not surprising they also identify relationship building as critical:

68% prioritize networking and building source relationships

27% prioritize exploring exhibit hall

14% prioritize learning or attending sessions

While healthcare media generally prefer to interview provider organizations that are end-users of health tech, half of respondents said they do not prioritize end-users at conferences as long as the vendor:

Speaks uniquely to rising trends (55%)

Is a highly influential executive or from a large company (50%)

Has embargoed or interesting news (41%)

Is speaking at the conference (36%)

HLTH and HIMSS tied as the most attended conferences in 2024 (59%), with written responses indicating budgets necessitate they attend the larger and broader health tech conferences for higher return on investment. ViVE was third (36%), CES fourth (32%) and JP Morgan fifth (23%). Niche-specific shows such as AHIP and HFMA were less than 10% each.

Innsena also asked reporters if they prefer HIMSS or VIVE, given how closely the conferences are scheduled. While respondents value both conferences equally, reporters are three times more likely to attend HIMSS.

In addition, 41% of health and med tech reporters prefer to receive conference-related pitches six weeks in advance. Respondents also highlighted best practices for pitching journalists around conferences:

Provide agendas sooner

Have a better understanding of conference layout

Cross-promotion is encouraged, take photos during interviews and share across company-owned channels

Provide access to embargoed news

