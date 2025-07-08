Survey Finds 1 in 5 Americans Have Slept in a Storage Unit

"I can see why someone, particularly if they don't have a safe, affordable place to go, might spend hours there, or maybe even sleep there." Post this

Thirty-six percent say they did so while experiencing homelessness, while others were in between places (30%), renovating their home (16%), or had a conflict with a roommate or partner (15%). In most cases (79%), the unit belonged to the person who stayed there.

"People often turn to storage units during major life transitions that may result in a move, such as divorce, job loss, or needing to downsize," says Reagan Phillips, home organization and storage expert at StorageUnits.com. "As a result, the unit becomes more than just a storage space. Because so much of what matters to them is there, it can feel like the one place that's truly theirs when everything else feels uncertain. I can see why someone, particularly if they don't have a safe, affordable place to go, might spend hours there, or maybe even sleep there."

The survey also found that 84% of Americans would consider sleeping in a storage unit if they became unhoused — 47% say they definitely would, while another 38% say they might. Among this group, safety (68%), privacy (60%), and protecting their belongings (61%) were the top reasons cited. Others noted they already rent a unit or would be ineligible for a shelter.

Although it is illegal to live in a storage unit, 55% of Americans say it should be legal if someone pays to rent it. Only 17% say it should remain illegal, while 29% are unsure.

This survey, commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish on June 25, 2025, included 2,000 U.S. adults. To view the full study, visit: https://www.storageunits.com/1-in-5-americans-have-slept-in-a-storage-unit/

StorageUnits.com is an emerging startup dedicated to helping consumers across the United States discover the best and most convenient storage options in their local communities. The website provides comprehensive resources and tools for traditional self-storage, full-service storage, and moving solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.storageunits.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Baker, Storage Units, 8775408170, [email protected]

SOURCE Storage Units