Survey Finds 61% of Workers Have Been Thrown Under the Bus at Work, Yet 73% Deny Doing It Themselves

Key Findings:

61% have been thrown under the bus at work, with 32% experiencing it multiple times.

Despite this, 73% claim they have never engaged in this behavior themselves.

63% report seeing this in action in their workplace, with 29% witnessing it at least weekly.

64% cite peers as the main culprits, followed by teammates (37%) and direct managers (26%).

The Most Prevalent Dirty Workplace Moves:

The survey highlights the most prevalent tactics of workplace sabotage:

Blaming others for their mistakes (26%)

Sharing negative information about a coworker to leadership (21%)

Withholding critical information that could help a colleague succeed (10%)

Deliberately setting up a person to fail (6%)

Why People Throw Colleagues Under the Bus:

The survey reveals that career ambitions and self-preservation are the primary drivers behind this toxic behavior:

47% to protect their own reputation

45% to avoid personal consequences

40% to advance their career

40% to gain favor with leadership

Generational Insights:

Gen Z (17%) and Millennials (18%) are more likely to be perceived as engaging in this behavior compared to Gen X (8%) and Baby Boomers (9%).

However, nearly 49% believe that this behavior is consistent across all generations, suggesting it's a workplace issue that transcends age groups.

"Workplace blame-shifting and sabotage can have significant consequences on team dynamics, productivity, and employee morale," says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "This research not only highlights the widespread nature of this issue but also points to the urgent need for fostering healthier, more supportive workplace cultures."

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a Pollfish survey conducted of 1,010 U.S. respondents on February 3, 2025. Participants were asked about their experiences with workplace blame-shifting, perceptions of coworker behavior, and the frequency of being blamed for mistakes at work. Participants responded to various question types, including yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions gauging agreement levels, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

