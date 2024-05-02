Survey Reveals Home Care Leaders Predict a Tech-Driven, Caregiver-Focused Future Amidst Growing Challenges

"The survey's findings underscore the critical role of technology in addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, from caregiver shortages to improving care delivery," -Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare Post this

The increasing caregiver shortage represents not only an operational pain point but a significant impediment to growth, with 69% of company leaders classifying it as ranging from very painful to extremely painful. The survey reveals a critical emphasis on developing systems to support caregivers more effectively:

55% of industry leaders plan to prioritize caregiver recruitment systems, reflecting the sector's acknowledgment of the ongoing need for skilled professionals

50% emphasize the importance of retention systems, aiming to ensure a stable and satisfied workforce

46% highlight the enhancement of scheduling systems as crucial for operational efficiency, aiming to simplify the complex logistics of home care service delivery

"The survey's findings underscore the critical role of technology in addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, from caregiver shortages to improving care delivery," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "As we look to the future, it's clear that integrating innovative tech solutions and enhancing workforce management strategies are paramount for home care agencies aiming to thrive in this new era."

This survey paints a picture of the home care industry at a pivotal moment, poised to leverage technology to overcome its greatest challenges and to enhance the working conditions and effectiveness of its most valuable asset – its caregivers.

View: The Future of Home Care: A 2024 Survey of the Home Care Industry & Future Trends

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Stack, AxisCare, (800) 930-7201, [email protected], axiscare.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE AxisCare