Survey Reveals Honest Student Reflections in Technology

While traditional statistics can reveal who is enrolled in tech programs, the Percentage Project's data goes further—offering a clearer, more personal lens into what students are actually experiencing. Percentage Project President and Co-Founder Stephanie Tang remarks, "It's critical to actually collect data so that we understand where disparities lie before skipping to solutions." From confidence in coursework to the sense of belonging within departments, the report captures how students across the country feel about studying in the field of technology today. As the Percentage Project tracks this data from year to year, it seeks to create a national average benchmark that pushes all university programs to better serve their students.

The annual survey spans 46 key themes, including academic support, peer collaboration, access to resources, and the overall climate within departments. Respondents share their experiences by reacting to statements like: "I feel confident studying computer science and related fields.", "I feel adequately supported by the CS department." and "At my university, students from every background have an equal chance to succeed."

Initial results reveal notable disparities in student experiences. For example, 50% of first-generation and 45.8% of low-income students felt they had to prove themselves or were disappointed in their accomplishments, compared to 37.1% and 39.6% of their peers, respectively. Additionally, 18.8% of international students reported being encouraged to drop out—nearly twice the rate of non-international students (9.3%).

Since its launch in 2017, The Percentage Project has collected over 6,000 student responses across 27 campuses including Brown University, Rutgers University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Vermont, and others. Alongside its survey, the organization curates visual storytelling campaigns, including student photo submissions and its Stories Behind the Statistics interview series. These efforts aim to humanize the data and spark conversation around what it means to feel seen, supported, and challenged in tech education.

This year's campaign also includes events and toolkits designed to help departments and student leaders take action—transforming insights into solutions. Percentage Project Chief Outreach Officer Jason R. Chen shares, "We're thankful for our incredible university partners who have been so vital in our mission to better understand and address the challenges that students around the U.S. currently face."

To learn more, access this year's findings, or get involved: www.percentageproject.org

About the Percentage Project

The Percentage Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping every person of every background embrace their identity and feel a sense of belonging in the field that they pursue. The organization gathers anonymous survey data from students across the country and encourages reflection and conversation about how university programs can use the data to create a more inclusive and equitable education experience.

