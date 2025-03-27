SurveyVista Celebrates Stevie® Award Win for Excellence in Customer Experience Innovation

"With 100% native Salesforce integration and high Salesforce AppExchange ratings, SurveyVista is a standout in the customer experience space. Its flexibility—from CSAT / NPS surveys to HR use cases—combined with strong customer testimonials, highlights its broad value and ease of use." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized with a Stevie Award for our work in customer experience innovation," said Rajesh Undakat, founder & CEO of SurveyVista. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering smarter, more effective engagement solutions that empower businesses to turn feedback into action."

SurveyVista's AI-powered platform enables organizations to collect real-time customer feedback, automate survey distribution, and drive customer retention through actionable insights. With seamless integration into the leading Salesforce platform, businesses can make data-driven decisions with greater efficiency and precision.

The judges praised SurveyVista's innovation, versatility, and market performance:

"SurveyVista has great automation capabilities and no-code flexibility, making feedback management effortless while driving adoption across diverse business functions."

"With 100% native Salesforce integration, strong growth metrics (40% customer base increase, 75%+ ARR growth), and high Salesforce AppExchange ratings, SurveyVista is a standout in the customer experience space. Its flexibility—from CSAT / NPS surveys to HR use cases—combined with strong customer testimonials, highlights its broad value and ease of use."

The Stevie Award win reinforces SurveyVista's role as a leader in the customer experience space, setting new standards for excellence.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About SurveyVista

SurveyVista is a leading customer experience automation platform that helps businesses collect, integrate, understand, and act on real-time customer feedback. By leveraging AI-driven insights and seamless Salesforce integration, SurveyVista empowers organizations to enhance customer experiences, drive growth, and build lasting relationships. To learn more about SurveyVista's award-winning solutions, visit https://surveyvista.com/. To learn why customers love SurveyVista—with 160+ five-star reviews—visit SurveyVista on the Salesforce AppExchange.

